Best California Sportsbooks (February 2026): Legal Sportsbooks in California

Bettors interested in legal California sportsbooks can sign up for these brands today. While there aren't a ton of legal betting options in the Golden State, these brands will allow you to bet on sports with sportsbooks in California while waiting on legislation to pass.

Best Legal California Sportsbooks Right Now

Here are the best sportsbooks to use in the Golden State right now. These are perfectly legal options to bet on sports in California, where sports betting is not yet legal.

CA Sportsbook Welcome Offer Rebet Social Sportsbook 100% Deposit Match up to $100 Onyx Odds Play $10, Get $100 in Bonus Picks SportsMillions 1,000 Gold Coins + 3 Sweepstakes Coins Legendz 500 Gold Coins + 3 Sweeps Coins Sportzino Up to 170,000 Gold Coins + 7 Sweeps Coins

Rebet Social Sportsbook

Launched in 2024 by Rebet Inc., Rebet is an innovative social platform that seamlessly integrates a sweepstakes casino with a social sportsbook, allowing users to enjoy slots, blackjack, roulette, and poker alongside predictive sports picks on major leagues like NFL and NBA.

New players receive a generous no-purchase welcome bonus of 10,000 Rebet Coins plus 1 Rebet Cash, complemented by a 50% match up to $50 on first purchases, with daily login rewards and referral bonuses keeping the virtual currency flowing.

With a user-friendly mobile app boasting 4.6-star ratings, easy 1x playthrough redemptions starting at $10–$20, and strong community features for sharing picks, Rebet stands out for its high RTP games and low redemption thresholds, earning it a 4.4/5 overall rating among social casinos.

Onyx Odds

Onyx Odds positions itself as America's premium social sportsbook, focusing on virtual currency-based predictions across major US sports like NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, with real-time live betting and competitive odds, though it lacks traditional casino games.

The platform welcomes new users with 1,000 Onyx Coins upon signup, plus a first-purchase promo of 25 Onyx Cash for spending $10, alongside referral bonuses and social media contests for additional free entries. Available in over 40 states via a mobile-optimized site, it features a low 20 Onyx Cash minimum redemption with 1x playthrough, but draws criticism for no daily login bonuses and limited Onyx Cash acquisition without purchases, resulting in a solid 4.5/5 rating for sports enthusiasts.

SportsMillions

SportsMillions blends sweepstakes casino gaming with daily fantasy sports (DFS) elements through modes like Blitz'em and Pick'em, offering over 1,000 slots, table games, and sports predictions on 10+ leagues including NFL and soccer, all under a dual Gold Coins/Sweeps Coins system.

Sign up for a no-purchase bonus of 1,000 Gold Coins and 3 Sweeps Coins, enhanced by a $10 match on first $10 deposits, daily logins, social media giveaways, and referral rewards to fuel extended play.

Legal in most US states (excluding AL, DE, ID, LA, MI, MT, NV, NY, OH, WA), it earns praise for innovative hybrid play and fair 1x playthrough redemptions at $10 minimum, though longer processing times (up to 2 weeks) temper its 4.3/5 user rating.

Legendz

Debuting in 2024, Legendz is a versatile social casino and sportsbook hybrid featuring over 400 games from top providers like Playson, including slots, live dealer tables, Slingo, Plinko, and sports picks on 40+ US states' events, with a focus on high RTP and exclusive titles.

The welcome bonus delivers 500 Gold Coins and 3 Sweeps Coins no purchase necessary, boosted by a 100% first-purchase match (up to 20,500 GC + 103 SC), plus daily logins, wheel spins, weekly tournaments, and a five-tier VIP club for ongoing rewards.

With seamless mobile access and 1:1 redemptions starting at 100 SC after 1x playthrough, it garners a 4.5/5 rating for its diverse library and engaging promotions, though some users note occasional bonus delays.

Sportzino

Sportzino, powered by Blazesoft since late 2023, excels as a dual-threat social casino and sportsbook with 1,500+ games like slots, bingo, and fish titles, plus predictions on 40+ sports and 1,000+ events from NFL to esports, all playable via Gold Coins for fun or Sweeps Coins for prizes.

New users claim a robust no-deposit bonus of up to 170,000 GC + 7 SC through signup tasks, with a $19.99 first-purchase adding 1.35M GC + 35 SC, daily logins (20K GC + 1 SC), referrals, and social contests providing ample free plays. Available in 45 states with fast redemptions at 50 SC minimum and 1x playthrough, its mobile-friendly interface and generous promos secure a top 4.7/5 rating, lauded for variety and quick payouts.

How to Sign up for California Sportsbooks

Here's the general process of signing up with a sportsbook in California, note that the process may differ among operators:

Download the California sportsbook's mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or access their website. Register: Click the "Sign Up" or "Join Now" button and provide basic information like name, email, date of birth, and phone number. Verify Location and Age: Confirm you're in California (or another eligible state) and at least 18 years old, typically via geolocation or ID verification prompts. Enter Promo Code (if applicable): Input any required promotional code during signup to claim welcome bonuses, such as free Gold Coins or Sweeps Coins. Complete Account Setup: Create a username and password, agree to the terms of service, and submit the registration form. Start Playing: Use Gold Coins for fun play or Sweeps Coins for prize-eligible bets; no deposit is required, though optional coin purchases may be available.

Pros and Cons of Sportsbooks in California

Pros

Legal . California sportsbooks like Fliff, Underdog Fantasy, and Sportzino are fully legal in the Golden State under sweepstakes regulations.

. California sportsbooks like Fliff, Underdog Fantasy, and Sportzino are fully legal in the Golden State under sweepstakes regulations. No-Purchase Entry : These platforms offer virtual currencies (e.g., Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins) through sign-up bonuses, daily logins, and referrals, enabling users to play and potentially redeem prizes without spending money.

: These platforms offer virtual currencies (e.g., Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins) through sign-up bonuses, daily logins, and referrals, enabling users to play and potentially redeem prizes without spending money. Wide Sports Coverage : Social sportsbooks provide extensive betting-style markets on major sports with betting options like spreads, props, and parlays, mirroring real sportsbooks.

: Social sportsbooks provide extensive betting-style markets on major sports with betting options like spreads, props, and parlays, mirroring real sportsbooks. User-Friendly Mobile Apps: CA sportsbook platforms intuitive, highly rated mobile apps (4.5–4.8 stars on App Store/Google Play), with features like social sharing and live odds.

Cons

No Real-Money Betting : Due to California's prohibition on real-money sports betting, social sportsbooks rely on virtual currencies, limiting the direct cash wagering experience compared to regulated markets.

: Due to California's prohibition on real-money sports betting, social sportsbooks rely on virtual currencies, limiting the direct cash wagering experience compared to regulated markets. Prize Redemption Delays : While prizes such as cash or gift cards can be redeemed via Sweeps Coins, processing times can be slow and minimum redemption thresholds may require significant play to achieve.

: While prizes such as cash or gift cards can be redeemed via Sweeps Coins, processing times can be slow and minimum redemption thresholds may require significant play to achieve. Limited Regulation : Social sportsbooks operate under sweepstakes laws with minimal oversight, potentially leading to inconsistent user experiences, such as bonus delays or restricted free currency acquisition without purchases.

: Social sportsbooks operate under sweepstakes laws with minimal oversight, potentially leading to inconsistent user experiences, such as bonus delays or restricted free currency acquisition without purchases. Learning Curve for New Users: The dual-currency system (Gold Coins for fun, Sweeps Coins for prizes) and playthrough requirements can be confusing for newcomers, especially compared to straightforward real-money betting platforms elsewhere.

Conclusion on California Sportsbooks

California's sports betting landscape remains limited to social sportsbooks due to the state's continued prohibition of real-money sports betting, following the rejection of Propositions 26 and 27 in 2022. Platforms like Rebet, Onyx, SportsMillions, Legendz and Sportzino thrive under sweepstakes laws, offering legal, engaging alternatives with virtual currencies, generous bonuses, and broad sports coverage for users 18 and older.

While these social sportsbooks provide accessible and entertaining options with prize redemption potential, they lack the direct cash wagering experience of regulated markets and face challenges like redemption delays and minimal oversight. As discussions around potential tribal partnerships for legal sports betting continue, with possible changes by 2026, social CA sportsbooks currently serve as a vibrant, legally compliant bridge for bettors in the Golden State.