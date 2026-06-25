Best Georgia Sportsbooks (June 2026): Bet With Legal Georgia Sports Betting

While sports betting isn't legal just yet in the Peach State, you can find the best legal Georgia sportsbooks that you can bet with right now!
June 25, 2026
Best Georgia Sportsbooks (June 2026): Bet With Legal Georgia Sports Betting
June 25, 2026
Betting Promotions

While traditional Georgia sportsbooks remain unavailable to residents, there are still completely legal alternatives in the form of daily fantasy sports platforms and social sportsbooks. These legal betting apps and sites will allow you to engage with your favorite sports using picks, fantasy drafts and prediction markets. Here, I'll highlight the best Georgia sportsbooks available today, complete with welcome bonuses and key features. 

Best Legal Georgia Sportsbooks for June 2026

Here's a quick overview of the top legal betting options in Georgia, including their standout sports betting sign up bonuses:

Georgia SportsbookWelcome Offer
UnderdogPlay $5, Get $75 in Fantasy Entries
FanDuel PicksPlay $5, Get $60
Bleacher Nation Fantasy50% Deposit Match Up To $250
DraftKings Pick 6Play $5+, Get $50 in Pick6 Credits
PrizePicksPlay $5, Get $50 in LINEUPS Instantly
RebetDeposit Match up to $100 in Rebet Cash
BetrFree $10 After Sign Up + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 Bonus
SleeperPlay $5, Get $55
Onyx OddsSpend $10, Get 100 in Bonus Picks
KalshiTrade $10 to Get $10

The above platforms focus on DFS-style games, picks contests, and prediction markets, which are permitted in Georgia as they differ from traditional sports betting sites.

Underdog

Underdog stands out as a top choice for Georgia sports betting with its user-friendly pick'em and best ball formats. New users can dive in with a Play $5, Get $75 in Fantasy Entries welcome offer using promo code ROTOWIRE. This allows you to build entries by picking more or less on player stats across NFL, NBA, MLB, and more, with potential payouts up to 5,000x your entry. Key features include combining team and player picks, no-sweat tokens for refunds on losses, and quick withdrawals. 

FanDuel Picks

FanDuel Picks brings the trusted FanDuel brand to the GA sports betting scene, offering picks contests on major sports like the NBA and NFL. Sign up and claim the Play $5, Get $60 in Bonus Credits welcome offer—no promo code needed. Users select more or less on player projections, with flexible entry sizes and high payout potential. Features include daily contests, stat-based picks, and seamless app integration for iOS and Android. 

Bleacher Nation Fantasy

Bleacher Nation Fantasy, tied to the popular sports media site Bleacher Nation, offers engaging DFS contests with a focus on NBA, NFL, and MLB. New Georgia sportsbook users can grab a 50% Deposit Match up to $250 using promo code ROTO. This bonus boosts your initial bankroll for entering contests where you build lineups or make picks on player stats. Highlights include expert analysis integration, daily promos, and community features for sharing picks. 

DraftKings Pick 6

DraftKings Pick 6 specializes in simple pick'em games, perfect to use as a Georgia sportsbook. The welcome offer is Play $5, Get $50 in Pick6 Credits, applied automatically. Pick 2-6 players and predict more or less on their stats for payouts up to 100x or more. Features like daily stat highlights, gimme picks, and multi-sport coverage, make DraftKings Pick 6 beginner-friendly. 

PrizePicks

PrizePicks is a leader in player prop-style picks, allowing users to pick more or less on stats for up to 2000x payouts. New sign-ups get Play $5, Get $50 in LINEUPS Instantly with promo code ROTOWIRE100. Expand beyond sports with picks on pop culture, politics, and eSports. Key perks include free picks for practice, one-pick team bets, and position-based payouts.

Rebet

Rebet combines social features with sweepstakes-style sports betting, making it a fun alternative as regulated Georgia sportsbooks are currently unavailable. Enjoy a Deposit Match up to $100 in Rebet Cash as a welcome bonus with bonus code ROTO. You can also play for free with Rebet Coins or use Rebet Cash for redeemable prizes—no real-money gambling involved. Standout elements include community picks, friend challenges, custom props, and high-RTP games like slots and blackjack.

Betr

Betr specializes in micro-betting and pick'em-style DFS games, delivering fast-paced action for Georgia sportsbook users. Use promo code ROTOWIRE for a Free $10 After Sign Up + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 welcome bonus. Pick player props or game outcomes across NFL, NBA, and more, with dynamic play options. Features include leaderboards, daily boosts, and peer-to-peer challenges. 

Sleeper

Sleeper is renowned for its fantasy leagues and pick'em contests, ideal for Georgia sports betting users building long-term engagement. Claim the Play $5, Get $55 welcome offer with promo code ROTOWIRE. Draft teams or pick stats in daily games covering football, basketball, and esports. Highlights: chat integration, squad building, and weekly promotions. 

Onyx Odds

Onyx Odds provides a premium social sportsbook experience with virtual predictions on US sports. New users can Spend $10 and get 100 in Bonus Picks with exclusive code ROTOWIRE. Features include live betting, referral bonuses, and low redemption minimums. No daily logins required, but social contests add fun. 

Kalshi

Kalshi is the premier brand in prediction markets on events beyond sports, like politics and weather, alongside the NBA and NFL. Use promo code ROTOWIRE for a $10 Bonus after trading $10 in contracts. Bet yes/no on outcomes with real-money potential as a CFTC-regulated exchange. Key features: diverse markets, low fees, and fast settlements. 

How to Sign up for Georgia Sportsbooks

Signing up with any of the aforementioned Georgia sportsbooks is straightforward and can be done in minutes. Note that the process may differ between each platform, but here's the general rule of thumb:

  1. Download the app or visit the website of your chosen platform.
  2. Enter your personal details (name, email, DOB) and create a password.
  3. Verify your location via geolocation to confirm you're in Georgia.
  4. Complete any identity verification if required for bonuses or withdrawals.
  5. Claim your welcome offer—enter a promo code if needed.
  6. Deposit funds (minimums vary) and start playing with bonus credits or matches.
  7. No purchase is necessary for many free-play options, but deposits unlock full bonuses.

Pros and Cons of Sportsbooks in Georgia

ProsCons
Legal and accessible DFS alternatives without waiting for betting legislation.No real-money sports betting; limited to DFS and sweeps models.
Generous welcome bonuses and daily promotions to boost play.Potential redemption delays or requirements for prizes.
Wide sports coverage, including NFL, NBA, and niche events.Mobile-only for some platforms, with no desktop access.
Social features like challenges and leaderboards for community engagement.Fewer options compared to fully legal betting states.

Conclusion on Georgia Sportsbooks

Georgia continues to prohibit traditional real-money sports betting, though there are ongoing efforts to legalize sports betting in Georgia. I wouldn't expect much as the last several years have proven unsuccessful, though each year I'll continue to be hopeful! 

In the meantime, DFS and social sportsbooks like Underdog, FanDuel Picks, and others provide exciting legal ways to engage with sports. These platforms offer bonuses, diverse contests, and prize redemptions, though they lack the full scope of licensed sportsbooks. Keep an eye on legislative updates, but for now, sign up today to enjoy these top Georgia sportsbooks safely and legally.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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