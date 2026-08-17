Best IL Sportsbook Promos (August 2026): Claim $5,000+ in IL Sports Betting Promos

The best Illinois sports betting promos grant over $5,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim your IL sports betting bonus today.
August 17, 2026
Best IL Sportsbook Promos (August 2026): Claim $5,000+ in IL Sports Betting Promos
August 17, 2026
Betting Promotions

Today's best Illinois sportsbook promos are valued at over $5,000 for new users. Check out our complete list of IL sports betting promos for the NFL preseason, MLB, and more!

Best Illinois Sports Betting Promos for August

If you're outside of Illinois, this list of sports betting promos is available in most other states as well. 

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus⭐️ Promo Code
bet365Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseBET NOW
Fanatics Sportsbook10x$100 Bet Match in FanCashROTOWIRE
BetMGMGet Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet LosesROTOSPORTS
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Over 14 DaysBET NOW
FanDuelBet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 DaysBET NOW

New bettors have access to thousands of dollars in welcome offers from each of all sports betting apps. Just read on below on how to claim each of these IL sports betting promos. 

Best IL Sportsbook Promos Ranked

bet365: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bettors interested in betting on the NFL will want to check out the bet365 bonus code. Doing so means that any $10 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's NHL or NBA game.

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

Fans of sports memorabilia can bet their way toward a new Bears jersey with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New bettors can get up to $1000 in FanCash over their first 10 days of betting with this Illinois sportsbook promo just by placing a $1+ first bet each day. 

BetMGM: Get Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Doing so will allow new bettors to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The plus side to this is that you can bet as little as $1 or as high as $1,500 with your first bet, so you have the flexibility to bet and earn. 

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Over 14 Days

Guarantees are always great whenever you can find them, and that's what's at stake for players with the DraftKings promo code offer. Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $150 in bonus bets, delivered as six separate $25 bonus bets regardless of the odds. You can also earn cash profit if your qualifying wager is successful, but the bonus bets are yours regardless to use on the odds of your choice.

FanDuel: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days

The FanDuel promo code will return you $1000 in bet reset tokens just for betting $5 for 5 days straight. Just bet $5 each day and you'll receive $200 in bet reset tokens that same day! What's great about this deal is that the bonus can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

How to Claim IL Sportsbook Promos

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of these IL Sportsbook promos.

  1. ✅ Choose an Illinois sports betting promo code.
  2. ✅ Sign up for a new account.
  3. ✅ Enter your personal details and verify your account.
  4. ✅ Enter our IL sportsbook promo code, if necessary.
  5. ✅ Make a deposit. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.
  6. ✅ Make a first qualifying bet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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