The best Illinois sports betting promos grant over $5,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim your IL sports betting bonus today.

Today's best Illinois sportsbook promos are valued at over $5,000 for new users. Check out our complete list of IL sports betting promos for the NFL preseason, MLB, and more!

Best Illinois Sports Betting Promos for August

If you're outside of Illinois, this list of sports betting promos is available in most other states as well.

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus ⭐️ Promo Code bet365 Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonuses Win or Lose BET NOW Fanatics Sportsbook 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash ROTOWIRE BetMGM Get Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses ROTOSPORTS DraftKings Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonuses Over 14 Days BET NOW FanDuel Spend $5 Get $50 in Bet Reset Tokens per day for 7 Days BET NOW

New bettors have access to thousands of dollars in welcome offers from each of all sports betting apps. Just read on below on how to claim each of these IL sports betting promos.

Best IL Sportsbook Promos Ranked

bet365: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonuses Win or Lose

Bettors interested in betting on the NFL will want to check out the bet365 bonus code. Doing so means that any $10 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $200 in Bonuses. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's NHL or NBA game.

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

Fans of sports memorabilia can bet their way toward a new Bears jersey with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New bettors can get up to $1000 in FanCash over their first 10 days of betting with this Illinois sportsbook promo just by placing a $1+ first bet each day.

BetMGM: Get Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Doing so will allow new bettors to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The plus side to this is that you can bet as little as $1 or as high as $1,500 with your first bet, so you have the flexibility to bet and earn.

DraftKings: Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonuses Over 14 Days

Guarantees are always great whenever you can find them, and that's what's at stake for players with the DraftKings promo code offer. Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $200 in Bonuses, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets regardless of the odds. You can also earn cash profit if your qualifying wager is successful, but the bonus bets are yours regardless to use on the odds of your choice.

FanDuel: Spend $5 Get $50 in Bet Reset Tokens per day for 7 Days

The FanDuel promo code will return you $350 in Bet Reset tokens just for betting $5 for 7 days straight. Just spend $5 each day and you'll receive $50 in Bet Reset Tokens per day that same day! What's great about this deal is that the bonus can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

How to Claim IL Sportsbook Promos

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of these IL Sportsbook promos.