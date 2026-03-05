Best IL Sportsbook Promos: Claim $5,000+ in IL Sports Betting Promos for March

The best Illinois sports betting promos grant over $5,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim your IL sports betting bonus today.
March 5, 2026
Best IL Sportsbook Promos: Claim $5,000+ in IL Sports Betting Promos for March
March 5, 2026
Betting Promotions

Today's best Illinois sportsbook promos are valued at over $5,000 for new users. Check out our complete list of IL sports betting promos for the NFL, NBA, NHL and more!

Best Illinois Sports Betting Promos for March

If you're outside of Illinois, this list of sports betting promos is available in most other states as well. 

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus⭐️ Promo Code
Caesars Sportsbook$250 Bet MatchROTO250BM
bet365Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseBET NOW
Fanatics Sportsbook10x$100 Bet Match in FanCashBET NOW
BetMGM$1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don't Win + $50 in BetMGM Rewards PointsROTOBRP1500
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a WinBET NOW
FanDuelBet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet WinsBET NOW
theScore BetBet Reset up to $1000ROTO

New bettors have access to thousands of dollars in welcome offers from each of all sports betting apps. Just read on below on how to claim each of these IL sports betting promos. 

Best IL Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Caesars Sportsbook: $250 Bet Match

One of the top IL sports betting bonuses, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO250BM will match your first bet up to $250. New players who sign up and place a first bet up to $250 will receive a bonus bet of equal value!

bet365: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bettors interested in betting on the NFL will want to check out the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Doing so means that any $5 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's NHL or NBA game.

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

Fans of sports memorabilia can bet their way toward a new Bears jersey with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New bettors can get up to $1000 in FanCash over their first 10 days of betting with this Illinois sportsbook promo just by placing a $1+ first bet each day. 

BetMGM: $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don't Win + $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBRP1500. Doing so will allow new bettors to place a first bet up to $1,500, and if that bet loses, BetMGM will reimburse that stake in the same amount of bonus bets. 

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win

Guarantees are always great whenever you can find them, and that's what's at stake for players with the DraftKings promo code offer. Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $200 in bonus bets, delivered as 8 separate $25 bonus bets regardless of the odds. You can also earn cash profit if your qualifying wager is successful, but the bonus bets are yours regardless to use on the odds of your choice.

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

Just one win will help you earn big with the FanDuel promo code offer. New players who sign up and win their first $5 wager will receive $100 in bonus bets. What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

theScore Bet promo code will reimburse you with up to $1000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. This Illinois sportsbook bonus is one you can't miss, so sign up and claim it today!

How to Claim IL Sportsbook Promos

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of these IL Sportsbook promos.

  1. ✅ Choose an Illinois sports betting promo code.
  2. ✅ Sign up for a new account.
  3. ✅ Enter your personal details and verify your account.
  4. ✅ Enter our IL sportsbook promo code, if necessary.
  5. ✅ Make a deposit. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.
  6. ✅ Make a first qualifying bet.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Get $5,115 in MO Sports Betting Bonuses for Mar. 5
Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Get $5,115 in MO Sports Betting Bonuses for Mar. 5
The best Missouri sportsbook promos are here for new users! Learn more about Missouri sports betting promos available today.
Today
Best Ontario Sportsbooks: Top Brands for Ontario Sports Betting (March 2026)
Best Ontario Sportsbooks: Top Brands for Ontario Sports Betting (March 2026)
The best Ontario sportsbooks are here! Learn about what makes each unique and claim generous welcome bonuses from sportsbooks in Ontario.
Today