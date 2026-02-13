Best IL Sportsbook Promos: Claim $5,000+ in IL Sports Betting Promos (Feb. 13)

The best Illinois sports betting promos grant over $5,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim your IL sports betting bonus today.

Best Illinois Sports Betting Promos for February

If you're outside of Illinois, this list of sports betting promos is available in most other states as well.

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus ⭐️ Promo Code Caesars Sportsbook $250 Bet Match ROTO250BM bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose BET NOW Fanatics Sportsbook 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash BET NOW BetMGM $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don't Win + $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points ROTOBRP1500 DraftKings Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win BET NOW FanDuel Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins BET NOW theScore Bet Bet Reset up to $1000 ROTO

New bettors have access to thousands of dollars in welcome offers from each of all sports betting apps. Just read on below on how to claim each of these IL sports betting promos.

Best IL Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Caesars Sportsbook: $250 Bet Match

One of the top IL sports betting bonuses, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO250BM will match your first bet up to $250. New players who sign up and place a first bet up to $250 will receive a bonus bet of equal value!

bet365: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bettors interested in betting on the NFL will want to check out the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Doing so means that any $5 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's NHL or NBA game.

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

Fans of sports memorabilia can bet their way toward a new Bears jersey with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New bettors can get up to $1000 in FanCash over their first 10 days of betting with this Illinois sportsbook promo just by placing a $1+ first bet each day.

BetMGM: $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don't Win + $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBRP1500. Doing so will allow new bettors to place a first bet up to $1,500, and if that bet loses, BetMGM will reimburse that stake in the same amount of bonus bets.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win

Guarantees are always great whenever you can find them, and that's what's at stake for players with the DraftKings promo code offer. Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $300 in bonus bets, delivered as 12 separate $25 bonus bets regardless of the odds. You can also earn cash profit if your qualifying wager is successful, but the bonus bets are yours regardless to use on the odds of your choice.

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

Just one win will help you earn big with the FanDuel promo code offer. New players who sign up and win their first $5 wager will receive $100 in bonus bets. What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

theScore Bet promo code will reimburse you with up to $1000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. This Illinois sportsbook bonus is one you can't miss, so sign up and claim it today!

How to Claim IL Sportsbook Promos

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of these IL Sportsbook promos.