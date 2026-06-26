The best Illinois sports betting promos grant over $5,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim your IL sports betting bonus today.

Today's best Illinois sportsbook promos are valued at over $5,000 for new users. Check out our complete list of IL sports betting promos for the World Cup, MLB and more!

Best Illinois Sports Betting Promos for June

If you're outside of Illinois, this list of sports betting promos is available in most other states as well.

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus ⭐️ Promo Code Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers ROTODYW bet365 Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose BET NOW Fanatics Sportsbook 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash BET NOW BetMGM Get Up To $1,000 in Bonus Bets Over Your First 10 Days ROTOBG1K DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly BET NOW FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 Days BET NOW theScore Bet Bet Reset up to $1000 ROTO

New bettors have access to thousands of dollars in welcome offers from each of all sports betting apps. Just read on below on how to claim each of these IL sports betting promos.

Best IL Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

One of the top IL sports betting bonuses, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW will reward new users with 10x 100% profit boost tokens. New players who sign up and place a first bet of $1 will have the chance to double their potential winnings on their next 10 bets!

bet365: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bettors interested in betting on the NFL will want to check out the bet365 bonus code. Doing so means that any $10 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's NHL or NBA game.

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

Fans of sports memorabilia can bet their way toward a new Bears jersey with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New bettors can get up to $1000 in FanCash over their first 10 days of betting with this Illinois sportsbook promo just by placing a $1+ first bet each day.

BetMGM: Get Up To $1,000 in Bonus Bets Over Your First 10 Days

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG1K. Doing so will allow new bettors to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the course of their first 10 days. The plus side to this is that you can bet as much as $100 each day, so you have the flexibility to bet and earn.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

Guarantees are always great whenever you can find them, and that's what's at stake for players with the DraftKings promo code offer. Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets regardless of the odds. You can also earn cash profit if your qualifying wager is successful, but the bonus bets are yours regardless to use on the odds of your choice.

FanDuel: Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 Days

The FanDuel promo code will return you $350 in bonus bets just for betting $5 for 7 days straight. Just bet $5 each day and you'll receive $50 in bonus bets that same day! What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

theScore Bet promo code will reimburse you with up to $1000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. This Illinois sportsbook bonus is one you can't miss, so sign up and claim it today!

How to Claim IL Sportsbook Promos

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of these IL Sportsbook promos.