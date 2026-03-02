Best Michigan Sportsbook Promos: Claim $4,000+ in MI Sports Betting Promos for March

The best Michigan sportsbook promos grant over $4,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim the top MI sports betting promos today.
March 2, 2026
New users can claim over $4,000 in welcome bonuses from Michigan sportsbook promos! Sign up and claim the best MI sports betting promos for the NFL, NBA and more!

Best Michigan Sports Betting Promos for March

Even if you're outside of Michigan, these sportsbook bonuses are available in most other states as well. 

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus⭐️ Promo Code
Fanatics Sportsbook10x$100 Bet Match in FanCashBET NOW
Caesars Sportsbook$250 Bet MatchROTO250BM
BetMGMBet $10, Get $150 If You WinROTOSPORTS
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a WinBET NOW
FanDuelBet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet WinsBET NOW
BetRivers2nd Chance Bet Up To $500SPORTS
theScore BetBet Reset up to $1000ROTO

Note that each of these top sportsbook apps offers a generous welcome bonus in Michigan. So learn below on how to claim each of these Michigan sports betting promos. 

Best Michigan Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

While there are no guarantees in sports betting, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo guarantees new bettors up to $1000 in FanCash just by betting up to $100 each day for 10 days. All you have to do is sign up as a new user and place a $1+ first bet each day to earn that same amount in FanCash each of those days. And all of that could go toward a new Lions jersey if you're rooting for the home team. 

Caesars Sportsbook: $250 Bet Match

It's rare that a first bet earns much, but that's not the case with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO250BM. New players who sign up and place a first bet of up to $250 will have that bet matched in the same amount in the form of a single bonus bet. I'm a big fan of this Michigan sportsbook promo as it doesn't carry the requirement that you need to win or lose your first bet. 

BetMGM: Bet $10, Get $150 If You Win

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Doing so will get you $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 wins, no matter the odds! Just make sure your first bet qualifies for this Michigan betting bonus, and from there the bonus bets are yours.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win

The DraftKings promo code is a great welcome offer that multiplies your first bet by more than 40 times! Just sign up and place any $5 first wager to earn $200 in bonus bets if that bet wins. Note that you'll only unlock that bonus if your bet wins, so find a lock and the $200 is yours!

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

Just one win will help you earn big with the FanDuel promo code offer. New players who sign up and win their first $5 wager will receive $100 in bonus bets. What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

BetRivers: 2nd Chance Bet Up To $500

BetRivers offers a great no-sweat bet as a welcome bonus. With the BetRivers bonus code, new users can place a first bet of up to $500, and if that first bet loses, BetRivers will reimburse that loss in bonus bets. 

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

theScore Bet promo reimburses you up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Just make a first bet of up to $1000 and if it loses, you'll earn that same stake back in bonus bets!

How to Claim Michigan Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in Michigan.

  1. ✅ Choose a Michigan sports betting promo.
  2. ✅ Sign up for a new account.
  3. ✅ Enter your personal details and verify your account.
  4. ✅ Enter our MI sportsbook promo code, if necessary.
  5. ✅ Make a deposit. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.
  6. ✅ Make a first qualifying bet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

