Best Michigan Sportsbook Promos: Claim $4,000+ in MI Sports Betting Promos for August 2026

The best Michigan sportsbook promos grant over $4,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim the top MI sports betting promos today.
August 7, 2026
Best Michigan Sportsbook Promos: Claim $4,000+ in MI Sports Betting Promos for August 2026
August 7, 2026
Betting Promotions

New users can claim over $4,000 in welcome bonuses from Michigan sportsbook promos! Sign up and claim the best MI sports betting promos for the World Cup, MLB and more!

Best Michigan Sports Betting Promos for August

Even if you're outside of Michigan, these sportsbook bonuses are available in most other states as well. 

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus⭐️ Promo Code
Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Back in FanCashBET NOW
Caesars SportsbookBet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 WagersROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseBET NOW
BetMGMBet $10, Get $150 If You WinROTOSPORTS
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Over 14 DaysBET NOW
FanDuelBet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 DaysBET NOW
BetRivers2nd Chance Bet Up To $500SPORTS
theScore BetBet Reset up to $1000ROTO

Note that each of these top sportsbook apps offers a generous welcome bonus in Michigan. So learn below on how to claim each of these Michigan sports betting promos. 

Best Michigan Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get Up To $1000 Back in FanCash

While there are no guarantees in sports betting, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo guarantees new bettors up to $1000 in FanCash if their first bet each day loses. Rinse and repeat this process for 10 days and you'll be well on your way to earning a new Lions jersey, if you're rooting for the home team. 

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

It's rare that a first bet earns much, but that's not the case with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. New players who sign up and place a first bet of $1 will instantly receive 10x 100% profit boost tokens to potentially double your profits on your next 10 bets! I'm a big fan of this Michigan sportsbook promo as it doesn't carry the requirement that you need to win or lose your first bet. 

bet365: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

The biggest online sportsbook in the world also has one of the top sportsbook promos in Ohio! Using the bet365 bonus code will guarantee new users $150 in bonus bets just for placing a $10 first bet. This is a great deal whether you're a casual bettor or a high roller. 

BetMGM: Bet $10, Get $150 If You Win

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Doing so will get you $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 wins, no matter the odds! Just make sure your first bet qualifies for this Michigan betting bonus, and from there the bonus bets are yours.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Over 14 Days

The DraftKings promo code is a great welcome offer that multiplies your first bet by more than 30 times! Just sign up and place any $5 first wager to earn $150 in bonus bets. 

FanDuel: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days

Sign up with the FanDuel promo codeoffer to get up to $1000 in bet reset tokens when you bet $5 for 5 days. What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

BetRivers: 2nd Chance Bet Up To $500

BetRivers offers a great no-sweat bet as a welcome bonus. With the BetRivers bonus code, new users can place a first bet of up to $500, and if that first bet loses, BetRivers will reimburse that loss in bonus bets. 

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

theScore Bet promo reimburses you up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Just make a first bet of up to $1000 and if it loses, you'll earn that same stake back in bonus bets!

How to Claim Michigan Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in Michigan.

  1. ✅ Choose a Michigan sports betting promo.
  2. ✅ Sign up for a new account.
  3. ✅ Enter your personal details and verify your account.
  4. ✅ Enter our MI sportsbook promo code, if necessary.
  5. ✅ Make a deposit. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.
  6. ✅ Make a first qualifying bet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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