The best Michigan sportsbook promos grant over $4,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim the top MI sports betting promos today.

New users can claim over $4,000 in welcome bonuses from Michigan sportsbook promos! Sign up and claim the best MI sports betting promos for the MLB, NFL preseason, and more!

Best Michigan Sports Betting Promos for August

Even if you're outside of Michigan, these sportsbook bonuses are available in most other states as well.

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus ⭐️ Promo Code Fanatics Sportsbook Get Up To $1000 Back in FanCash BET NOW bet365 Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose BET NOW BetMGM Bet $10, Get $150 If You Win ROTOSPORTS DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Over 14 Days BET NOW FanDuel Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days BET NOW BetRivers 2nd Chance Bet Up To $500 SPORTS theScore Bet Bet Reset up to $1000 ROTO

Note that each of these top sportsbook apps offers a generous welcome bonus in Michigan. So learn below on how to claim each of these Michigan sports betting promos.

Best Michigan Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get Up To $1000 Back in FanCash

While there are no guarantees in sports betting, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo guarantees new bettors up to $1000 in FanCash if their first bet each day loses. Rinse and repeat this process for 10 days and you'll be well on your way to earning a new Lions jersey, if you're rooting for the home team.

bet365: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

The biggest online sportsbook in the world also has one of the top sportsbook promos in Ohio! Using the bet365 bonus code will guarantee new users $150 in bonus bets just for placing a $10 first bet. This is a great deal whether you're a casual bettor or a high roller.

BetMGM: Bet $10, Get $150 If You Win

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Doing so will get you $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 wins, no matter the odds! Just make sure your first bet qualifies for this Michigan betting bonus, and from there the bonus bets are yours.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Over 14 Days

The DraftKings promo code is a great welcome offer that multiplies your first bet by more than 30 times! Just sign up and place any $5 first wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days

Sign up with the FanDuel promo codeoffer to get up to $1000 in bet reset tokens when you bet $5 for 5 days. What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

BetRivers: 2nd Chance Bet Up To $500

BetRivers offers a great no-sweat bet as a welcome bonus. With the BetRivers bonus code, new users can place a first bet of up to $500, and if that first bet loses, BetRivers will reimburse that loss in bonus bets.

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

theScore Bet promo reimburses you up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Just make a first bet of up to $1000 and if it loses, you'll earn that same stake back in bonus bets!

How to Claim Michigan Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in Michigan.