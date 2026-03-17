The best Michigan sportsbook promos grant over $4,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim the top MI sports betting promos today.

We tell you exactly where to bet, across 25+ domestic books and Fantasy platforms. Built on sharp action, see where the real money is moving and why.

New users can claim over $4,000 in welcome bonuses from Michigan sportsbook promos! Sign up and claim the best MI sports betting promos for the NFL, NBA and more!

Best Michigan Sports Betting Promos for March

Even if you're outside of Michigan, these sportsbook bonuses are available in most other states as well.

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus ⭐️ Promo Code Fanatics Sportsbook Bet $5 Get $200 FanCash Immediately BET NOW Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers ROTODYW BetMGM Bet $10, Get $150 If You Win ROTOSPORTS DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly + 100% NCAA Tourney Boost BET NOW FanDuel Up to $300 in Bonus Bets Every Day for 10 Days BET NOW BetRivers 2nd Chance Bet Up To $500 SPORTS theScore Bet Bet Reset up to $1000 ROTO

Note that each of these top sportsbook apps offers a generous welcome bonus in Michigan. So learn below on how to claim each of these Michigan sports betting promos.

Best Michigan Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $5 Get $200 FanCash Immediately

While there are no guarantees in sports betting, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo guarantees new bettors $200 in FanCash just by betting $5 as a first bet. All you have to do is sign up as a new user and place a $5 first bet each day to earn the FanCash. And all of that could go toward a new Lions jersey if you're rooting for the home team.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

It's rare that a first bet earns much, but that's not the case with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. New players who sign up and place a first bet of $1 will instantly receive 10x 100% profit boost tokens to potentially double your profits on your next 10 bets! I'm a big fan of this Michigan sportsbook promo as it doesn't carry the requirement that you need to win or lose your first bet.

BetMGM: Bet $10, Get $150 If You Win

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Doing so will get you $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 wins, no matter the odds! Just make sure your first bet qualifies for this Michigan betting bonus, and from there the bonus bets are yours.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + 100% NCAA Tourney Boost

The DraftKings promo code is a great welcome offer that multiplies your first bet by more than 40 times! Just sign up and place any $5 first wager to earn $200 in bonus bets. Plus, new users will receive a 100% profit boost to use on the NCAA Tournament.

FanDuel: Up to $300 in Bonus Bets Every Day for 10 Days

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code offer to get up to $300 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses. And you can earn that bonus each day for 10 days! What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

BetRivers: 2nd Chance Bet Up To $500

BetRivers offers a great no-sweat bet as a welcome bonus. With the BetRivers bonus code, new users can place a first bet of up to $500, and if that first bet loses, BetRivers will reimburse that loss in bonus bets.

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

theScore Bet promo reimburses you up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Just make a first bet of up to $1000 and if it loses, you'll earn that same stake back in bonus bets!

How to Claim Michigan Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in Michigan.