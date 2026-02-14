Download the best Missouri sports betting apps at launch today. Learn more about app features, ratings and more for Missouri sports betting apps.

With sports betting now legal in the Show-Me State, Missouri betting apps are available to bettors. Learn all about the best sports betting apps in Missouri, app ratings, how to download and more here!

Best Missouri Betting Apps

These Missouri betting apps are some of the best betting apps in the industry, so Missouri bettors should be happy that such a wealth of quality apps are available in the Show-Me State. I've broken down each app below to give some of the finer details that you'll find.

BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook App

BetMGM has a highly touted betting app for both new and experienced users. Most reviews highly the frequency of odds boosts offered by BetMGM, which I find to be my favorite feature.

🔥 Top Feature: Frequency of Odds Boosts 🎁 Welcome Offer: Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bet If You Lose Your First Bet 📊 App Store Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.2 (Google/Android) 📲 Download Size: 162.8 MB

DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook App

DraftKings has one of the best betting apps in the industry, and it goes to show given its high ratings. You'll find a breadth of betting markets on this app, far more than most others in the industry.

🔥 Top Feature: Tons of Betting Markets 🎁 Welcome Offer: Bet $5 Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets 📊 App Store Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.3 (Google/Android) 📲 Download Size: 259.8 MB

bet365 Missouri Sportsbook App

bet365 is one of, if not the biggest betting apps globally. Boasting a great user experience, terrific app rating and early payout promos, this is an app that you need to try out.

🔥 Top Feature: Early Payouts for Most Sports 🎁 Welcome Offer: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets 📊 App Store Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.5 (Google/Android) 📲 Download Size: 64.7 MB

Caesars Missouri Sportsbook App

Caesars Sportsbook has the best rewards program out there, hands down. Make sure to download this app and find out why!

🔥 Top Feature: Caesars Rewards 🎁 Welcome Offer: $250 Bet Match 📊 App Store Ratings: 4.7 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.5 (Google/Android) 📲 Download Size: 262.6 MB

FanDuel Missouri Sportsbook App

FanDuel has the highest app ratings among all other sportsbook apps. It's my go-to as it typically has better betting odds than most other betting apps.

🔥 Top Feature: Great Betting Odds & Lines 🎁 Welcome Offer: Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets 📊 App Store Ratings: 4.9 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.7 (Google/Android) 📲 Download Size: 287.2 MB

Fanatics Missouri Sportsbook App

The Fanatics Sportsbook app doesn't disappoint. It's got a slick, dark-mode design and better yet, you can earn FanCash toward a new sports jersey while betting with this app.

🔥 Top Feature: FanCash Loyalty Program 🎁 Welcome Offer: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash 📊 App Store Ratings: 4.8 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.6 (Google/Android) 📲 Download Size: 360.2 MB

TheScore Bet Missouri Sportsbook App

theScore Bet is a huge betting app in Canada, and it has now expanded into the US. It has one of the best designs out there, and is super user-friendly.

🔥 Top Feature: Sleek, User-Friendly Design 🎁 Welcome Offer: Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets 📊 App Store Ratings: 4.7 (iPhone/Apple) | 4.2 (Google/Android) 📲 Download Size: 174 MB

Circa Missouri Sportsbook App

Circa Sports is a favorite among high-limit bettors, and that's what makes the app stand out among the rest. You'll find the highest betting limits at the Circa Sports app.

🔥 Top Feature: High Betting Limits 🎁 Welcome Offer: N/A 📊 App Store Ratings: 2.4 (iPhone/Apple) | 3.0 (Google/Android) 📲 Download Size: 112.9 MB

What Sports Betting Apps are in Missouri?

The full list of Missouri sports betting apps is simple the list discussed in this article. Here are the betting apps that you can use in MO:

bet365

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

Circa Sports

DraftKings

Fanatics Sportsbook

FanDuel

TheScore Bet

How to Download Missouri Betting Apps

Downloading Missouri betting apps is a simple process. Follow the steps below to find out how:

Open the Apple App Store or Google Play Store Search for your desired sports betting app Select the app and click "Get" or "Install" The app will download quickly to your device Open the app and sign up

Sign up With Missouri Betting Apps Today

