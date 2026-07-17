Find and claim the best MLB betting promos to use for today's games across several legal betting sites.

After a one-game slate yesterday, all 30 teams are on the diamond today, giving you plenty of opportunities to find some sportsbook promos to use on your favorite MLB bets. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.

Best MLB Betting Promos for July 17

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the sportsbooks that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional MLB promos not listed.

Today's MLB Sports Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though different users may have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Promos

25% YRFI/NRFI boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave" available until 5pm ET)

No Sweat token

Same game parlay bet-and-get

bet365 MLB Promos

50% Same Game Parlay Super profit boost

Early moneyline payout

Prop Protect

FanDuel MLB Promos

SGP Boost

Parlay boost builder

Pinch hit protection

Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game

BetMGM MLB Promos

Home run no sweat token

Any sport parlay boost token

Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

Daily Diamond Pack

10% profit boost on any wager

Yankees/Dodgers profit boost

Caesars MLB Promos

Boosted odds markets

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.