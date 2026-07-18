The Pirates and Guardians get us started with the first game of their doubleheader before a full slate of 15 more games, giving you plenty of opportunities to find some sportsbook promos to use on your favorite MLB bets. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.
Best MLB Betting Promos for July 18
Sportsbook
MLB Promo
Promo Code
|Fanatics Sportsbook
|Get Up To $1,000 in FanCash Bet Match
|ROTOWIRE
|Caesars Sportsbook
|Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost Tokens
|ROTODYW
|bet365
|Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose
|COPY CODE
|BetMGM
|Get Ten No Sweat Tokens
|ROTOBG1K
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|CLAIM HERE
|FanDuel
|Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens
|CLICK TO CLAIM
The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the sportsbooks that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional MLB promos not listed.
Today's MLB Sports Betting Promos for Existing Users
Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though different users may have different options when signing in.
DraftKings MLB Promos
- 25% homerun boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave" available until 5 pm ET)
- Same game parlay bet-and-get
bet365 MLB Promos
- Two 30% Same Game Parlay Super profit boost
- Early moneyline payout
- Prop Protect
FanDuel MLB Promos
- SGP Boost
- Pinch hit protection
- Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game
BetMGM MLB Promos
- MLB Boost Pack
- Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)
Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos
- Daily Diamond Pack
- 10% profit boost on any wager
- Yankees/Dodgers profit boost
- Long Ball FanCash Jackpot
Caesars MLB Promos
- Boosted odds markets
Responsible Gambling Resources
Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.
Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.