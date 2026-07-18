The Pirates and Guardians get us started with the first game of their doubleheader before a full slate of 15 more games, giving you plenty of opportunities to find some sportsbook promos to use on your favorite MLB bets. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.

Best MLB Betting Promos for July 18

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the sportsbooks that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional MLB promos not listed.

Today's MLB Sports Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though different users may have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Promos

25% homerun boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave" available until 5 pm ET)

Same game parlay bet-and-get

bet365 MLB Promos

Two 30% Same Game Parlay Super profit boost

Early moneyline payout

Prop Protect

FanDuel MLB Promos

SGP Boost

Pinch hit protection

Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game

BetMGM MLB Promos

MLB Boost Pack

Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

Daily Diamond Pack

10% profit boost on any wager

Yankees/Dodgers profit boost

Long Ball FanCash Jackpot

Caesars MLB Promos

Boosted odds markets

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.