Best NBA Betting Promos: Betting Promos for NBA Finals (June 9)

Get the best NBA betting promos and bonuses for all of the basketball action! Learn about exclusive NBA betting promo codes and how to claim them.
June 9, 2026
Best NBA Betting Promos: Betting Promos for NBA Finals (June 9)
June 9, 2026
Betting Promotions

NBA bettors can claim $8000+ in NBA betting promos on the NBA Finals! Sign up and claim the best NBA betting promos below:

Best NBA Betting Promos for June 2026

Make sure to claim the NBA Betting Promos below, but double check that they're available in your state.

Brand

NBA Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Matched in FanCashCLICK HERE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 BetsROTODYW
bet365Bet $5, Get $365 in Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
BetMGM  Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses + $50 in BetMGM Rewards PointsROTOBRP1500
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 DaysCLICK HERE
BetRiversSecond Chance Bet Up To $500CLICK HERE
theScore BetBet Reset Up To $1000ROTO
Hard Rock BetBet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet WinsCLICK HERE

For more information on these NBA promos, check out our full page on the best sportsbook promos

NBA Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most sportsbooks offer NBA betting promos on a weekly or even daily basis to existing users! So if you've already signed up and claimed the NBA betting bonuses listed above, you can grab these anytime. 

Here's what's available for existing users:

Fanatics Sportsbook NBA Promos

  • 25% SGP Profit Boost
  • 10% Profit Boost

bet365 NBA Promos

  • 50% Super Profit Boost
  • Up 20 Point Instant Payout

BetMGM NBA Promos

  • 5% Parlay Boost Token

DraftKings NBA Promos

  • NBA SGP Boost
  • NBA Finals Squares Challenge

FanDuel NBA Promos

  • 25% SGP Boost
  • NBA Happy Hour (Three 30% Boosts)

theScore Bet NBA Promos

  • NBA Profit Boost Pack: 20% Parlay or SGP Boost and 30% SGP Boost
  • NBA Injury Insurance

Helpful Tools to Combine with NBA Betting Promos

Here at RotoWire, we have a ton of tools to help you curate your best bets for the NBA. Check out these tools while using NBA Betting Promos:

Responsible Gambling While Using NBA Betting Promos

It's important to remember to gamble responsibly, and we at RotoWire, along with the sportsbooks in this article have plenty of resources to encourage safe and responsible gambling. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Both organizations are dedicated to advocating and providing support for individuals who may be problem gamblers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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