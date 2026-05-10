NBA bettors can claim $8000+ in NBA betting promos on the NBA Playoffs! Sign up and claim the best NBA betting promos below:
Best NBA Betting Promos for May 2026
Make sure to claim the NBA Betting Promos below, but double check that they're available in your state.
For more information on these NBA promos, check out our full page on the best sportsbook promos.
NBA Betting Promos for Existing Users
Most sportsbooks offer NBA betting promos on a weekly or even daily basis to existing users! So if you've already signed up and claimed the NBA betting bonuses listed above, you can grab these anytime.
Here's what's available for existing users:
Fanatics Sportsbook NBA Promos
- 25% SGP Profit Boost
- 10% Profit Boost
bet365 NBA Promos
- 50% Super Profit Boost
- Up 20 Point Instant Payout
BetMGM NBA Promos
- 5% Parlay Boost Token
DraftKings NBA Promos
- NBA SGP Boost
- NBA Playoff Squares Challenge
FanDuel NBA Promos
- 25% SGP Boost
- NBA Happy Hour (Three 30% Boosts)
theScore Bet NBA Promos
- NBA Profit Boost Pack: 20% Parlay or SGP Boost and 30% SGP Boost
- NBA Injury Insurance
Helpful Tools to Combine with NBA Betting Promos
Here at RotoWire, we have a ton of tools to help you curate your best bets for the NBA. Check out these tools while using NBA Betting Promos:
Responsible Gambling While Using NBA Betting Promos
It's important to remember to gamble responsibly, and we at RotoWire, along with the sportsbooks in this article have plenty of resources to encourage safe and responsible gambling. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Both organizations are dedicated to advocating and providing support for individuals who may be problem gamblers.