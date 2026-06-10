Best NBA Betting Promos for Knicks vs Spurs (Game 4)

Find the best NBA sports betting promos for tonight's game between the Spurs and Knicks.
June 10, 2026
Best NBA Betting Promos for Knicks vs Spurs (Game 4)
June 10, 2026
Betting Promotions

Can the Spurs even the series at 2-2 tonight? Or will the Knicks take a commanding 3-1 lead before heading back to San Antonio? No matter what side you're on or what player prop you're looking at, be sure to check for available promos to take advantage of any potential value.

Best NBA Sports Betting Promos for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Here are the best sports betting promos available for tonight's game. Although the offers in the table are for new users only, there are options for existing users which I've laid out as well. 

Brand

NBA Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Matched in FanCashROTOWIRE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost TokensROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets InstantlyCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses + $50 in BetMGM Rewards PointsROTOBRP1500
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 DaysCLICK TO CLAIM

NBA Betting Promos for Existing Users

Betting apps aren't going to miss out on an opportunity to get your action, so any operator worth its weight will have bonuses for current customers and not just new sign-ups.

Here are some examples, though it's always a good idea to open your app of choice to see what offers you have available:

Fanatics Sportsbook NBA Promos

  • 50% SGP Profit Boost
  • 25% Player Points SGP Boost
  • 25% First Field Goal Profit Boost
  • 10% Any Wager Profit Boost

bet365 NBA Promos

  • 50% Same Game Parlay Super Profit Boost
  • Moneyline early payout if the team you bet on goes up by 20+ at any point

BetMGM NBA Promos

  • Odds Boost Token

DraftKings NBA Promos

  • NBA SGP Boost
  • 25% Profit Boost on Player Points Bet (Under the "Choose Your Heatwave" promo)

FanDuel NBA Promos

  • FanDuel did not have an existing user promo available for Spurs/Knicks at the time I wrote this. It'd be worthwhile to check the app right before tip-off to see if this changes.

Caesars Sportsbook NBA Promos

  • Variety of boosted odds selections

Helpful Tools to Combine with NBA Betting Promos

If you need help coming up with a pick or want to dive deeper into info that could help you put together a winning slip, check out the following resources:

Responsible Gambling While Using NBA Betting Promos

Sports betting should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Both organizations are dedicated to advocating and providing support for individuals who may be problem gamblers. Each legal betting state also has its own set of local resources in addition to the ICRG and NCPG.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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