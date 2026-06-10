Best NBA Betting Promos for Knicks vs Spurs (Game 4)

Can the Spurs even the series at 2-2 tonight? Or will the Knicks take a commanding 3-1 lead before heading back to San Antonio? No matter what side you're on or what player prop you're looking at, be sure to check for available promos to take advantage of any potential value.

Best NBA Sports Betting Promos for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Here are the best sports betting promos available for tonight's game. Although the offers in the table are for new users only, there are options for existing users which I've laid out as well.

NBA Betting Promos for Existing Users

Betting apps aren't going to miss out on an opportunity to get your action, so any operator worth its weight will have bonuses for current customers and not just new sign-ups.

Here are some examples, though it's always a good idea to open your app of choice to see what offers you have available:

Fanatics Sportsbook NBA Promos

50% SGP Profit Boost

25% Player Points SGP Boost

25% First Field Goal Profit Boost

10% Any Wager Profit Boost

bet365 NBA Promos

50% Same Game Parlay Super Profit Boost

Moneyline early payout if the team you bet on goes up by 20+ at any point

BetMGM NBA Promos

Odds Boost Token

DraftKings NBA Promos

NBA SGP Boost

25% Profit Boost on Player Points Bet (Under the "Choose Your Heatwave" promo)

FanDuel NBA Promos

FanDuel did not have an existing user promo available for Spurs/Knicks at the time I wrote this. It'd be worthwhile to check the app right before tip-off to see if this changes.

Caesars Sportsbook NBA Promos

Variety of boosted odds selections

Helpful Tools to Combine with NBA Betting Promos

If you need help coming up with a pick or want to dive deeper into info that could help you put together a winning slip, check out the following resources:

Responsible Gambling While Using NBA Betting Promos

Sports betting should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Both organizations are dedicated to advocating and providing support for individuals who may be problem gamblers. Each legal betting state also has its own set of local resources in addition to the ICRG and NCPG.