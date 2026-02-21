Best New Sportsbooks February 2026: Bet With New Betting Apps Today

The best new sportsbooks in the US will differ throughout the year. However, theScore Bet is the newest sportsbook on the market today.
February 21, 2026
Best New Sportsbooks February 2026: Bet With New Betting Apps Today
February 21, 2026
Betting Promotions

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

The best new sportsbooks give users an exciting new way to bet on sports with a brand they're unfamiliar with. One of the newest betting apps on the market right now is theScore Bet, rebranded from ESPN BET. This is a brand that's been in operation in Canada, but made its way to the US in December. 

Learn more about theScore Bet, including this new betting app's welcome offer and additional details you may want to know. 

Best New Sportsbook Details (February 2026)

🚀 New Sportsbook:theScore Bet
🎁 New Sportsbook Welcome Offer:Bet Reset Up To $1000
⭐️ App Ratings:4.7 (Apple/iPhone) | 4.2 (Google/Android)
📍 Where Available:AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV 

What is the Newest Sportsbook?

The newest sportsbook in the US is theScore Bet. This new betting app was rebranded from ESPN BET by PENN Entertainment and went live on December 1, 2025. With the rebrand and launch, theScore also released one of the newest sportsbook promos on the market - the "Bet Reset up to $1000" welcome offer. 

Where Can I Find the Newest Sportsbooks in the US?

The newest sportsbook in the US can be found in several states:

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC

App Ratings for this New Betting App

Despite being a new betting app, theScore Bet boasts the ratings of an experienced sportsbook. theScore Bet has actually been in operation in Canada for several years, so it carries stellar app ratings to the US despite being among the new sportsbooks. 

theScore Bet Apple App Store Rating:⭐️ 4.7 / 5
theScore Bet Google Play Store Rating:⭐️ 4.2 / 5

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

LoneStar Casino Promo: Get 125,000 GC + 50 Free SC + 250 VIP Points Today!
LoneStar Casino Promo: Get 125,000 GC + 50 Free SC + 250 VIP Points Today!
Claim the LoneStar sweepstakes casino bonus and get 125,000 GC, 50 free SC, and 250 VIP Points for $24.99. Play sweepstakes games with real prize potential.
Today
Hello Millions Casino Promo Code: Claim Up to 257.5K GC + 127.5 SC Free
Hello Millions Casino Promo Code: Claim Up to 257.5K GC + 127.5 SC Free
Get the low down on the latest hello millions sweepstakes welcome bonus. There is no promo code needed to claim, just click one of the links on this page.
Today