Best New Sportsbooks February 2026: Bet With New Betting Apps Today

The best new sportsbooks in the US will differ throughout the year. However, theScore Bet is the newest sportsbook on the market today.

The best new sportsbooks give users an exciting new way to bet on sports with a brand they're unfamiliar with. One of the newest betting apps on the market right now is theScore Bet, rebranded from ESPN BET. This is a brand that's been in operation in Canada, but made its way to the US in December.

Learn more about theScore Bet, including this new betting app's welcome offer and additional details you may want to know.

Best New Sportsbook Details (February 2026)

🚀 New Sportsbook: theScore Bet 🎁 New Sportsbook Welcome Offer: Bet Reset Up To $1000 ⭐️ App Ratings: 4.7 (Apple/iPhone) | 4.2 (Google/Android) 📍 Where Available: AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

What is the Newest Sportsbook?

The newest sportsbook in the US is theScore Bet. This new betting app was rebranded from ESPN BET by PENN Entertainment and went live on December 1, 2025. With the rebrand and launch, theScore also released one of the newest sportsbook promos on the market - the "Bet Reset up to $1000" welcome offer.

Where Can I Find the Newest Sportsbooks in the US?

The newest sportsbook in the US can be found in several states:

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, DC.

App Ratings for this New Betting App

Despite being a new betting app, theScore Bet boasts the ratings of an experienced sportsbook. theScore Bet has actually been in operation in Canada for several years, so it carries stellar app ratings to the US despite being among the new sportsbooks.