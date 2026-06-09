Best NHL Betting Promos for Knights vs Hurricanes (Game 4)

The Hurricanes will try to get a win on the road to even the series, while the Knights can take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win.

Best NHL Sports Betting Promos for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Here are the best sports betting promos available for tonight's game. Although the offers in the table are for new users only, there are options for existing users which I've laid out below.

NHL Betting Promos for Existing Users

The promos and bonuses below do not require a specific code to be claimed, but you'll have to opt-in from the homescreen or promos/rewards tab of your betting app of choice.

Here are some examples, though it's always a good idea to open your app of choice to see what offers you have available:

Fanatics Sportsbook NHL Promos

50% Same Game Parlay Profit Boost

10% Any Sport SGP Boost

10% Any Wager Profit Boost

bet365 NHL Promos

30% SGP Profit Boost

Early payout if the team you bet on goes up by 3+ goals at any point (moneyline wagers only)

BetMGM NHL Promos

Odds Boost Token

Hat Trick Jackpot

DraftKings NHL Promos

30% SGP Boost

25% Anytime Goalscorer Boost (Under the "Choose Your Heatwave" promo)

FanDuel NHL Promos

Profit Boost or Bet Back token (Neither offer was live at the time I posted this, but I'm assuming FanDuel gets something up prior to puck drop)

Caesars Sportsbook NHL Promos

Boosted odds selections

Responsible Gambling While Using NHL Betting Promos

Sports betting should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to keep your gambling under control, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Both organizations are dedicated to advocating and providing support for individuals who may be problem gamblers. Each legal betting state also has its own set of local resources in addition to the ICRG and NCPG.