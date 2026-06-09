Best NHL Betting Promos for Knights vs Hurricanes (Game 4)

Find and claim the best NHL sports betting promos for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
June 9, 2026
Best NHL Betting Promos for Knights vs Hurricanes (Game 4)
June 9, 2026
Betting Promotions

The Hurricanes will try to get a win on the road to even the series, while the Knights can take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win.

Best NHL Sports Betting Promos for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Here are the best sports betting promos available for tonight's game. Although the offers in the table are for new users only, there are options for existing users which I've laid out below. 

Brand

NHL Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Matched in FanCashROTOWIRE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost TokensROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets InstantlyCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses + $50 in BetMGM Rewards PointsROTOBRP1500
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 DaysCLICK TO CLAIM

NHL Betting Promos for Existing Users

The promos and bonuses below do not require a specific code to be claimed, but you'll have to opt-in from the homescreen or promos/rewards tab of your betting app of choice.

Here are some examples, though it's always a good idea to open your app of choice to see what offers you have available:

Fanatics Sportsbook NHL Promos

  • 50% Same Game Parlay Profit Boost 
  • 10% Any Sport SGP Boost
  • 10% Any Wager Profit Boost

bet365 NHL Promos

  • 30% SGP Profit Boost
  • Early payout if the team you bet on goes up by 3+ goals at any point (moneyline wagers only)

BetMGM NHL Promos

  • Odds Boost Token
  • Hat Trick Jackpot

DraftKings NHL Promos

  • 30% SGP Boost
  • 25% Anytime Goalscorer Boost (Under the "Choose Your Heatwave" promo)

FanDuel NHL Promos

  • Profit Boost or Bet Back token (Neither offer was live at the time I posted this, but I'm assuming FanDuel gets something up prior to puck drop)

Caesars Sportsbook NHL Promos

  • Boosted odds selections

 

Responsible Gambling While Using NHL Betting Promos

Sports betting should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to keep your gambling under control, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Both organizations are dedicated to advocating and providing support for individuals who may be problem gamblers. Each legal betting state also has its own set of local resources in addition to the ICRG and NCPG.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

VegasNow Casino Welcome Bonus: Up to $8,000 + 500 Free Spins
VegasNow Casino Welcome Bonus: Up to $8,000 + 500 Free Spins
VegasNow Casino offers up to $8,000 in bonus funds and 500 free spins for new Canadian players. Learn how the tiered welcome package works and whether it's worth pursuing.
Today
Kalshi Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get $10 Bonus For June 2026
Kalshi Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get $10 Bonus For June 2026
The Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE gets $10 for new users who trade $10 in contracts. Find out more about the Kalshi promo code here.
Today