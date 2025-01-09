Best Notre Dame-Penn State Betting Promos: Bet Orange Bowl Odds Now for Tonight's Game!

College football betting presents an intriguing matchup when Notre Dame and Penn State meet in tonight's Orange Bowl that will serve as the first of the College Football Playoff national semifinals. Bet on what should be an epic meeting using the best Notre Dame-Penn State betting promos for new customers. Collect thousands of dollars in bonus bets, first-bet protection and more with the leading sports betting promos from the premier mobile sportsbooks.

Notre Dame hasn't won a national championship since 1988. Penn State hasn't won one since 1986. These droughts for two vaunted college football programs adds excitement to the contest set for today at 7:30 p.m. ET. The best Notre Dame vs Penn State betting promos puts you in control of your betting action. These sports betting bonuses come from the top sports betting sites across the U.S.

The seventh-seeded Fighting Irish (13-1) and sixth-seeded Nittany Lions (13-2) have looked great defensively during the first two rounds of the CFP — and they've been balanced enough offensively that both teams have legitimate dreams to win it all.

Notre Dame has opened as a slight favorite, according to the top sports betting apps, so become a new customer now. Activate accounts using one or more of the best Notre Dame vs Penn State betting promos and bonuses. Open the door to welcome offers worth thousands. Just tap the BET NOW buttons in this review to get started. You can sign up for as many of these deals as you want.

Best Notre Dame vs Penn State Betting Promos & Bonuses for CFP Semifinal

🏈 Notre Dame-Penn State

Betting Site ✅ Notre Dame-Penn State

Betting Promo Code 🔥 Notre Dame-Penn State

Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+ Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets, Win or Lose Hard Rock Bet Click Here Bet & Get $100 in Bonus Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

Promos last verified: Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Anyone physically present in a state with legal sports betting who is at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook qualifies to claim any of these lucrative Penn State vs Notre Dame betting promos available on several of the nation's top sports betting sites.

Best Notre Dame vs Penn State Betting Promos: BetMGM

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager settles as a loss after signing up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey or Washington, D.C., use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer.

Best Notre Dame vs Penn State Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: College football bettors will receive 10 100% profit boosts when they make a first bet of $1 or more after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to open an account. These profit boosts can be placed on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wager(s) they want boosted.

Best Notre Dame v Penn State Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Players can get up to $100 per day in No Sweat Bets over their first 10 days as a customer to match their initial wager of the day if it settles as a loss. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up using one of the top college football betting promos.

Best Penn State vs Notre Dame Betting Promos: DraftKings

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies new customers for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly offer. You will get $200 in bonus bets, as eight $25 bet credits, regardless of how your first bet of $5 or more fares.

Best Notre Dame-Penn State Betting Promos: FanDuel

FanDuel Promo Code: College football fans can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, after an opening wager of $5 or more. The $200 is distributed as site credit and can be divided into as many bonus bets as you want.

Best Penn State vs Notre Dame Betting Promos: Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: When you use the Hard Rock Bet promo code to open an account and play a $5 first bet, you'll get $100 in bonus bets. If you are located in AZ, TN or VA, you can get up to $100 in bonus bets back if your first bet does not win. Once you make your $5 first bet, you'll receive five $20 bonus bets. The bonus bets must be played on odds of -250 or longer.

Best Penn State-Notre Dame Betting Promos: bet365

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: College football bettors can select one of two welcome offers, claiming up to a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or opting for an alternative Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets promo after registering with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. If you're located in Pennsylvania, grab an extra 50 bonus casino spins in addition to the Bet $5, Get $150 offer.

How to Sign Up for Notre Dame vs Penn State Betting on Top College Football Betting Sites & Apps

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state with legal sports betting, can sign up at any of the top online sportsbooks by using best Notre Dame v Penn State betting promos:

Click on the BET NOW button for the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. You can create accounts with one or more of these sports betting bonuses. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to ensure you are eligible. Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to start the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary – to activate the leading college football betting promos. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so double-check the needed info. You will be able to make a deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

Best Notre Dame vs Penn State Betting Promos & Bonuses: Look at the Game

With the top Notre Dame vs Penn State betting promos at your fingertips, you will have some decisions to make about how to wager on what should be a thrilling contest, according to the leading college football betting apps.

This Orange Bowl between No. 6 Penn State and No. 7 Notre Dame is destined to be an old-school defensive showdown. The Fighting Irish's defense and special teams were so good in the Sugar Bowl, they beat Georgia while scoring just one offensive touchdown. They rank second nationally in scoring defense at 13.6 points per game.

The Nittany Lions' defense was so good against Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty in the Fiesta, they limited him to a season-low 104 rushing yards on 30 attempts and kept him out of the end zone for just the second time all season. Penn State ranks seventh nationally in scoring defense with 15.8 points allowed per game.

In other words, we're suggesting you take a good, hard look at the over-under, which sits right around 46.5 points while using the best College Football Playoff betting promos. At the same time, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is regarded as one of the college game's best NFL prospects — even though he's planning to return to school next year. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is a true dual threat, which Penn State hasn't seen much of this season.

The latest college football odds on the Notre Dame-Penn State national semifinal have the Fighting Irish as 1.5-point favorites with a point total of 46.5 points. The winner will face either Ohio State or Texas for the CFP National Championship on Jan. 20 in Atlanta. The Longhorns and the Buckeyes will play Friday, Jan. 10, in the second semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

Bettors have been excited for the 12-team playoff thus far, with the first round and quarterfinal round in the books. With dream matchups like Notre Dame vs. Penn State, there are plenty of reasons to be excited. Start your College Football Playoff betting journey by tapping one or more of the BET NOW buttons on this page. That's the best way to sign up for the best Penn State vs. Notre Dame betting promos and claim the leading sports betting bonuses. Register today so you can begin betting on the CFP and more!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.