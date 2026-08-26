New users can claim more than $5,000 in Ohio sportsbook promos today! Learn how to claim and the pros and cons of each of these OH sports betting promos.

Ohio sportsbook promos are valued at over $5,000 in welcome bonuses for new users. Sign up and claim the best OH sports betting promos for the MLB and additional sports today!

Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos for August

Even if you're outside of Ohio, these sportsbook promos are available in most other states as well.

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus ⭐️ Promo Code Fanatics Sportsbook 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash BET NOW bet365 Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose BET NOW BetMGM Get Up To $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses ROTOSPORTS DraftKings Spend $5, get $10 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose Over 14 Days BET NOW FanDuel Spend $5 Get $50 in Bet Reset Tokens per day for 7 Days BET NOW

Note that each of these sportsbook apps offers a generous welcome bonus in Ohio. So learn below on how to claim each OH sports betting bonus.

Best OH Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives OH bettors the chance to win up to $1000 in FanCash for their first 10 days of betting with this brand. All you have to do is place a first bet of up to $100 each day for 10 days and you'll earn that same stake in FanCash each of those days. This is a perfect Ohio betting promo for those looking for a new football jersey this NFL season.

bet365: Bet >bet365: 0, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bettors interested in a great return on investment will want to check out the bet365 bonus code. Doing so means that any $5 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's games.

BetMGM: Get Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Doing so will allow new bettors to bet up to $1,500, and if that first bet loses, you'll receive the same stake back in bonus bets!

DraftKings: Spend $5, get $10 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose Over 14 Days

While there aren't a ton of guaranteed wins in sports betting, the DraftKings promo code guarantees new bettors $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose! Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets.

FanDuel: Spend $5 Get $50 in Bet Reset Tokens per day for 7 Days

You can earn up to $350 in Bet Reset tokens with the FanDuel promo code. New players who sign up with our exclusive link can spend $5+ to receive $50 in Bet Reset Tokens per day. And you can repeat this process for 7 days to earn $350! What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

How to Claim Ohio Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in Ohio.