March 7, 2026
Betting Promotions

Ohio sportsbook promos are valued at over $5,000 in welcome bonuses for new users. Sign up and claim the best OH sports betting promos for the NFL, NBA, NHL and additional sports today!

Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos for March

Even if you're outside of Ohio, these sportsbook promos are available in most other states as well. 

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus⭐️ Promo Code
Fanatics Sportsbook10x$100 Bet Match in FanCashBET NOW
bet365Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseBET NOW
Caesars Sportsbook$250 Bet MatchROTO250BM
BetMGM$1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don't Win + $50 in BetMGM Rewards PointsROTOBRP1500
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a WinBET NOW
FanDuelBet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet WinsBET NOW
theScore BetBet Rest up to $1000ROTO

Note that each of these sportsbook apps offers a generous welcome bonus in Ohio. So learn below on how to claim each OH sports betting bonus. 

Best OH Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives OH bettors the chance to win up to $1000 in FanCash for their first 10 days of betting with this brand. All you have to do is place a first bet of up to $100 each day for 10 days and you'll earn that same stake in FanCash each of those days. This is a perfect Ohio betting promo for those looking for a new football jersey this NFL season. 

bet365: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bettors interested in betting on the NFL will want to check out the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Doing so means that any $5 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's NFL game.

Caesars Sportsbook: $250 Bet Match

It's rare that a first bet earns much, but that's not the case with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO250BM. New players who sign up and place a first bet of up to $250 will have that bet matched in the same amount in the form of a single bonus bet. I'm a big fan of this OH sportsbook promo as it doesn't carry the stipulation that you need to win or lose your first bet. 

BetMGM: $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don't Win + $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBRP1500. Doing so will allow new bettors to place a first bet up to $1,500, and if that bet loses, BetMGM will reimburse that stake in the same amount of bonus bets. Plus, you'll get $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points!

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win

While there aren't a ton of guaranteed wins in sports betting, the DraftKings promo code guarantees new bettors $200 in bonus bets with a win. Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $200 in bonus bets if that first bet wins, delivered as 8 separate $25 bonus bets. 

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

Just one win will help you earn big with the FanDuel promo code offer. New players who sign up and win their first $5 wager will receive $100 in bonus bets. What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

The Ohio sportsbook bonus from theScore Bet promo code reimburses you up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses! This new sportsbook promo allows new users to place a big first bet without the fear of losing money.

How to Claim Ohio Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in Ohio.

  1. ✅ Choose an Ohio sports betting promo code.
  2. ✅ Sign up for a new account.
  3. ✅ Enter your personal details and verify your account.
  4. ✅ Enter our OH sportsbook promo code, if necessary.
  5. ✅ Make a deposit. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.
  6. ✅ Make a first qualifying bet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

