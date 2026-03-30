New users can claim more than $5,000 in Ohio sportsbook promos today! Learn how to claim and the pros and cons of each of these OH sports betting promos.

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Ohio sportsbook promos are valued at over $5,000 in welcome bonuses for new users. Sign up and claim the best OH sports betting promos for the NFL, NBA, NHL and additional sports today!

Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos for March

Even if you're outside of Ohio, these sportsbook promos are available in most other states as well.

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus ⭐️ Promo Code Fanatics Sportsbook 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash BET NOW bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose BET NOW Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers ROTODYW BetMGM $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don't Win + $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points ROTOBRP1500 DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly + 100% NCAA Tournament Boost BET NOW FanDuel Up To $300 in Bonus Bets Back Every Day for 10 Days BET NOW theScore Bet Bet Rest up to $1000 ROTO

Note that each of these sportsbook apps offers a generous welcome bonus in Ohio. So learn below on how to claim each OH sports betting bonus.

Best OH Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives OH bettors the chance to win up to $1000 in FanCash for their first 10 days of betting with this brand. All you have to do is place a first bet of up to $100 each day for 10 days and you'll earn that same stake in FanCash each of those days. This is a perfect Ohio betting promo for those looking for a new football jersey this NFL season.

bet365: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bettors interested in betting on the NFL will want to check out the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Doing so means that any $5 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's NFL game.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

It's rare that a first bet earns much, but that's not the case with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. By simply signing up and placing a $1, you'll instantly receive 100% profit boosts for your next 10 bets, allowing you to potentially double your profits! I'm a big fan of this OH sportsbook promo as it doesn't carry the stipulation that you need to win or lose your first bet.

BetMGM: $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don't Win + $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBRP1500. Doing so will allow new bettors to place a first bet up to $1,500, and if that bet loses, BetMGM will reimburse that stake in the same amount of bonus bets. Plus, you'll get $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points!

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + 100% NCAA Tourney Boost

While there aren't a ton of guaranteed wins in sports betting, the DraftKings promo code guarantees new bettors $200 in bonus bets instantly. Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $200 in bonus bets, delivered as 8 separate $25 bonus bets. PLUS, you'll get a 100% profit boost to use on the NCAA Tournament.

FanDuel: Up To $300 in Bonus Bets Back Every Day for 10 Days

You can earn up to $300 in bonus bets back every day with the FanDuel promo code. New players who sign up with our exclusive link can place a first bet up to $300 each day for 10 days, and if that bet loses, you'll be reimbursed in bonus bets! What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

The Ohio sportsbook bonus from theScore Bet promo code reimburses you up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses! This new sportsbook promo allows new users to place a big first bet without the fear of losing money.

How to Claim Ohio Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in Ohio.