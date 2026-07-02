Best Ohio Sportsbook Promos (July 2026): Claim $5,000+ in OH Sports Betting Promos

New users can claim more than $5,000 in Ohio sportsbook promos today! Learn how to claim and the pros and cons of each of these OH sports betting promos.
July 2, 2026
Best Ohio Sportsbook Promos (July 2026): Claim $5,000+ in OH Sports Betting Promos
July 2, 2026
Betting Promotions

Ohio sportsbook promos are valued at over $5,000 in welcome bonuses for new users. Sign up and claim the best OH sports betting promos for the World Cup, MLB and additional sports today!

Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos for July

Even if you're outside of Ohio, these sportsbook promos are available in most other states as well. 

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus⭐️ Promo Code
Fanatics Sportsbook10x$100 Bet Match in FanCashBET NOW
bet365Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseBET NOW
Caesars SportsbookBet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 WagersROTODYW
BetMGMGet Up To $1,000 Back in Bonus Bets Over Your First 10 DaysROTOBG1K
DraftKingsBet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets InstantlyBET NOW
FanDuelBet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 DaysBET NOW
theScore BetBet Reset up to $1000ROTO

Note that each of these sportsbook apps offers a generous welcome bonus in Ohio. So learn below on how to claim each OH sports betting bonus. 

Best OH Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives OH bettors the chance to win up to $1000 in FanCash for their first 10 days of betting with this brand. All you have to do is place a first bet of up to $100 each day for 10 days and you'll earn that same stake in FanCash each of those days. This is a perfect Ohio betting promo for those looking for a new football jersey this NFL season. 

bet365: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bettors interested in a great return on investment will want to check out the bet365 bonus code. Doing so means that any $5 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's games.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

It's rare that a first bet earns much, but that's not the case with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. By simply signing up and placing a $1, you'll instantly receive 100% profit boosts for your next 10 bets, allowing you to potentially double your profits! I'm a big fan of this OH sportsbook promo as it doesn't carry the stipulation that you need to win or lose your first bet. 

BetMGM: Get up to $1,000 Back in Bonus Bets Over your first 10 Days

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG1K. Doing so will allow new bettors to bet and receive up to $100 per day, for a total of $1,000 over the course of 10 days!

DraftKings: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

While there aren't a ton of guaranteed wins in sports betting, the DraftKings promo code guarantees new bettors $200 in bonus bets! Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets. 

FanDuel: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days

You can earn up to $1000 in bet reset tokens with the FanDuel promo code. New players who sign up with our exclusive link can place a first bet of $5 to receive $200 in bet reset tokens. And you can repeat this process for 5 days to earn $1000! What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

The Ohio sportsbook bonus from theScore Bet promo code reimburses you up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses! This new sportsbook promo allows new users to place a big first bet without the fear of losing money.

How to Claim Ohio Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in Ohio.

  1. ✅ Choose an Ohio sports betting promo code.
  2. ✅ Sign up for a new account.
  3. ✅ Enter your personal details and verify your account.
  4. ✅ Enter our OH sportsbook promo code, if necessary.
  5. ✅ Make a deposit. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.
  6. ✅ Make a first qualifying bet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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