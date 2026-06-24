New users can claim more than $5,000 in Ohio sportsbook promos today! Learn how to claim and the pros and cons of each of these OH sports betting promos.

Ohio sportsbook promos are valued at over $5,000 in welcome bonuses for new users. Sign up and claim the best OH sports betting promos for the World Cup, MLB and additional sports today!

Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos for June

Even if you're outside of Ohio, these sportsbook promos are available in most other states as well.

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus ⭐️ Promo Code Fanatics Sportsbook 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash BET NOW bet365 Bet $5, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose BET NOW Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers ROTODYW BetMGM Get Up To $1,000 Back in Bonus Bets Over Your First 10 Days ROTOBG1K DraftKings Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly BET NOW FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 Days BET NOW theScore Bet Bet Reset up to $1000 ROTO

Note that each of these sportsbook apps offers a generous welcome bonus in Ohio. So learn below on how to claim each OH sports betting bonus.

Best OH Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives OH bettors the chance to win up to $1000 in FanCash for their first 10 days of betting with this brand. All you have to do is place a first bet of up to $100 each day for 10 days and you'll earn that same stake in FanCash each of those days. This is a perfect Ohio betting promo for those looking for a new football jersey this NFL season.

bet365: Bet $5, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose

Bettors interested in a great return on investment will want to check out the bet365 bonus code. Doing so means that any $5 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $365 in bonus bets. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during this week's games.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

It's rare that a first bet earns much, but that's not the case with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. By simply signing up and placing a $1, you'll instantly receive 100% profit boosts for your next 10 bets, allowing you to potentially double your profits! I'm a big fan of this OH sportsbook promo as it doesn't carry the stipulation that you need to win or lose your first bet.

BetMGM: Get up to $1,000 Back in Bonus Bets Over your first 10 Days

There's a great deal for bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG1K. Doing so will allow new bettors to bet and receive up to $100 per day, for a total of $1,000 over the course of 10 days!

DraftKings: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

While there aren't a ton of guaranteed wins in sports betting, the DraftKings promo code guarantees new bettors $200 in bonus bets! Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets.

FanDuel: Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 Days

You can earn $350 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code. New players who sign up with our exclusive link can place a first bet of $5 to receive $50 in bonus bets. And you can repeat this process for 7 days to earn $350! What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the sports betting industry leader.

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

The Ohio sportsbook bonus from theScore Bet promo code reimburses you up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses! This new sportsbook promo allows new users to place a big first bet without the fear of losing money.

How to Claim Ohio Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new customer who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in Ohio.