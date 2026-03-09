Best Ontario Sportsbooks: Top Brands for Ontario Sports Betting (March 2026)

The best Ontario sportsbooks are here! Learn about what makes each unique and claim generous welcome bonuses from sportsbooks in Ontario.

The best Ontario Sportsbooks offer a great selection of brands to bet with in Ontario. With legal sports betting being available for over three years now, there are plenty of sportsbooks in Ontario to choose from, and that list continues to grow.

Learn more about the best sportsbooks in Ontario below.

Best Ontario Sportsbooks (March 2026)

Ontario Sportsbook Highlight Feature 📱 Pinnacle Highest Betting Limits 📱 BET99 Top-Rated Mobile Ontario Sportsbook 📱 TonyBet Competitive Odds 📱 BetVictor Low Margins 📱 PartySports Strong Live Betting Features 📱 BetRivers.ca Sleek, Modern Interface 📱 Sports Interaction Extensive Betting Markets 📱 bet365 Early Cash Out Features 📱 PowerPlay.com Sports Generous Daily Bonuses 📱 NorthStar Bets Huge Range of Sports 📱 888Sport Ease of Use and Accessibility 📱 DraftKings Sportsbook Intuitive App Interface 📱 Caesars Sportsbook Excellent Rewards Program 📱 PointsBet Canada Innovative PointsBetting Feature

Pinnacle

As a new bettor in Ontario, Pinnacle makes it easy to jump in with a no-frills platform focused on giving you the best possible returns without limiting your wins. Explore a wide range of sports and enjoy the freedom to bet big as you build your confidence. Get started today and turn your sports knowledge into exciting potential payouts.

BET99

BET99 welcomes beginners with an intuitive design that lets you place bets effortlessly, whether on your phone or desktop. Dive into live betting and a variety of Canadian-focused sports options that keep the action fresh and fun. Sign up now to grab promotions that boost your starting bankroll and make your first wagers even more thrilling.

TonyBet

TonyBet offers new Ontario users a straightforward entry into sports betting with easy navigation and quick payouts to keep things exciting. Choose from diverse markets and enjoy features tailored for casual play. Join today and experience a platform that grows with you as you discover the joy of wagering.

BetVictor

New to betting? BetVictor provides a reliable, user-friendly app with fast withdrawals, making it simple to cash in on your hunches. Explore endless sports options and take advantage of bonuses designed to enhance your early wins. Start your Ontario betting adventure here for a smooth and rewarding experience.

Partysports

Partysports invites beginners to Ontario's betting scene with an expansive lineup of sports and easy in-play options that add real-time excitement. As a fully licensed platform, it ensures safe fun for all. Kick things off with welcoming offers that help you bet more confidently from day one.

BetRivers.CA

BetRivers.ca is perfect for new Ontario bettors, offering intuitive navigation and competitive promotions to make your first steps rewarding. Enjoy a variety of sports markets and quick support when you need it. Dive in today and build your betting skills on a platform that's as fun as it is reliable.

Sports Interaction

Sports Interaction, a longtime Canadian favorite, provides new users in Ontario with user-friendly tools and competitive odds to fuel your passion for sports. Bet on everything from hockey to global events with confidence. Get started with bonuses that amplify the thrill of your initial wagers.

bet365

bet365 brings top-tier global betting to Ontario newcomers, featuring easy live streams and in-play options that make games more immersive. Navigate effortlessly and bet on a huge range of sports. Join now for a welcome boost that turns your sports viewing into interactive wins.

PowerPlay.com Sports

PowerPlay.com Sports excites new Ontario bettors with lucrative offers and a vast selection of markets across tons of sports. Benefit from quick withdrawals and helpful service for a hassle-free start. Sign up today and power up your bets with a platform built for endless entertainment.

NorthStar Bets

NorthStar Bets, proudly Canadian, offers Ontario beginners a clean, engaging platform with a great selection of live options to keep you in the game. Explore niche props and major leagues with ease. Begin your journey with tailored promotions that make betting feel personal and rewarding.

888Sport

888Sport provides new Ontario users a secure, expansive world of betting with live action and reliable payouts to build your excitement. Choose from hundreds of markets suited to all interests. Get in on the fun with bonuses that enhance your entry into this trusted platform.

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings makes Ontario betting accessible for newcomers with daily promotions and innovative features across major sports. Enjoy a rewarding loyalty program that grows with you. Start today and turn your sports passion into fun, potential wins on a highly rated app.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook treats new Ontario bettors like royalty with generous offers and live streaming to elevate your experience. Bet on favorites with competitive odds and easy navigation. Join the empire of winners and unlock rewards that make every wager feel grand.

PointsBet Canada

PointsBet Canada introduces beginners to exciting twists like PointsBetting, where your wins can scale with the action. With a clean app and quick support, it's easy to explore Ontario's betting scene. Claim your offer now and enjoy a fresh, safe way to bet on sports.

How to Sign Up With Ontario Sportsbooks

While there are several sportsbooks in Ontario, there will undoubtedly be different ways to sign up. Here's a general process of how to sign up with Ontario Sportsbooks:

Choose Your Sportsbook: Click on one of the PLAY NOW links on this page. Click Sign Up or Register: Look for the prominent button to create a new account and begin the quick registration process. Enter Your Details: Provide basic personal information, such as your name, email, and date of birth, to set up your profile securely. Verify Your Identity: Follow the simple steps to confirm your age and location, ensuring compliance with Ontario regulations. Make a Deposit: Add funds using a preferred payment method to activate your account and start exploring betting options. Claim Any Welcome Offers: Check for bonuses or promotions available to new users and opt-in to boost your initial experience.

What Sportsbooks are Legal in Ontario?

Ontario is home to more than licensed online sportsbooks. Here is the full list of where you can bet on sports in Ontario: