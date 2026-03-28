Best PA Sportsbook Promos: Claim $4,000+ in PA Sports Betting Promos for March 28

The best Pennsylvania sportsbook promos grant over $4,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim the top PA sports betting promos today.
March 28, 2026
Best PA Sportsbook Promos: Claim $4,000+ in PA Sports Betting Promos for March 28
March 28, 2026
Betting Promotions
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New users in the Keystone State can claim more than $4,000 in welcome bonuses from PA sportsbook promos today! Sign up and claim the best Pennsylvania sports betting promos for the NFL, NBA, NHL and more!

Best PA Sportsbook Promos for March

Below are in my opinion, the best PA sportsbook promos for new users, ranked. 

Even if you're not in PA, most of these sportsbook promos are available in most other states as well. If you can bet on sports in your state, you can definitely claim one of these offers. 

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Welcome Bonus⭐️ Promo Code
Fanatics SportsbookBet $5 Get $200 FanCash ImmediatelyBET NOW
Caesars SportsbookBet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 WagersROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose + 50 SpinsROTOWIRE
BetMGMBet $10, Get $150 If You WinROTOSPORTS
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a WinBET NOW
FanDuelBet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet WinsBET NOW
BetRivers2nd Chance Bet Up To $500SPORTS
theScore BetBet Reset up to $1000ROTO

Note that each of these sports betting apps offer welcome bonuses in Pennsylvania. You can learn more about each of these PA sportsbook promos and how to claim by reading below. 

Top PA Sportsbook Promos Ranked

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $5 Get $200 FanCash Immediately

If you're a fan of sports apparel, you can build your bankroll toward a new jersey with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New bettors in PA can get $200 in FanCash instantly. It's a win-win! 

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

This PA sportsbook promo is one of a kind! With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO250BM, you'll get 10 profit boosts that can effectively double your winnings. New players who sign up and place a first bet of $1 will instantly receive those profit boosts!

bet365: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose + 50 Spins

The biggest online sportsbook in the world also has one of the top sportsbook promos in Pennsylvania! Using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE will guarantee new users $365 in bonus bets just for placing a $10 first bet. To top it off – you also get 50 Bonus Spins at bet365 casino. This is a great deal whether you're a casual bettor or a high roller. 

BetMGM: Bet $10, Get $150 If You Win

New users who claim the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS can claim $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, no matter the odds! I couldn't think of a better way to start betting with this PA sports betting bonus. Just make sure that first bet wins.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

You can guarantee yourself $200 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code just by betting and winning $5 with your first wager! Sign up and place that $5 bet on your favorite team (Go Birds) and you'll instantly unlock that $200 bonus if that bet wins. 

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

One win with the FanDuel promo code can pay out more than 20 times! New users who sign up for a new account and win their $5 first bet can win $100 in bonus bets, no matter the odds. After your first bet (hopefully) wins, you bonus bets can be divided up however you want, giving some great versatility for this PA sports betting promo. 

BetRivers: 2nd Chance Bet Up To $500

You don't have to sweat your first bet with the BetRivers bonus code, just place a first bet up to $500 and if that bet loses, you'll receive that same stake back in bonus bets. This is a great PA sports betting bonus for those looking to bet big with their first bet. 

theScore Bet: Bet Reset up to $1000

The PA sportsbook bonus from theScore Bet promo code gives you up to $1000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses! This sportsbook sign up offer allows you to bet big with your first wager, up to $1000. 

How to Claim PA Sportsbook Promos

If you're a new bettor who is at least 21 years old, you can sign up to claim any of the sportsbook promos in PA.

  1. ✅ Choose a PA sports betting promo.
  2. ✅ Sign up for a new account.
  3. ✅ Enter your personal details and verify your account.
  4. ✅ Enter our PA sportsbook promo code, if necessary.
  5. ✅ Make a deposit. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.
  6. ✅ Make a first qualifying bet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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