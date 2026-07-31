Best Sportsbook Promos in Canada: Get $5,410 in Canadian Sports Betting Bonuses

The best sportsbook promos in Canada get new users up to $5,410 in bonuses. Learn more about the top Canadian sports betting promos here.

Canadian sportsbook promos offer new bettors up to $5,410 in bonuses across some of the top offshore and internationally licensed platforms available to Canadians. Find out more about the best Canadian sports betting promos you can claim today!

Best Canadian Sportsbook Promos

Sportsbook Welcome Offer LetsLucky 100% Welcome Bonus up to $100 Stake 200% Welcome Bonus up to $3,000 Tonybet 100% Welcome Bonus up to $350 IviBet 100% Welcome Bonus up to $225 GranaWin 100% Welcome Bonus up to $150 Wildz 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000 BetLabel 100% Welcome Bonus up to $160 Betrepublic 100% Welcome Bonus up to $375 BetVictor Up to $300 in Free Bets on the World Cup 2026

These Canadian sports betting sign-up bonuses are some of the best sportsbook promos available to bettors across Canada, so make sure to sign up as a new user and claim your welcome offer today!

LetsLucky: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $100

LetsLucky is a modern sportsbook built with Canadian bettors in mind, offering a clean interface and solid selection of sports markets. The welcome offer is simple and approachable: deposit and your first deposit is matched 100% up to $100, giving you instant extra funds to explore the sportsbook.

🎁 Sign Up Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $100 📊 Terms and Conditions: New users only, minimum deposit required ⏳ Time Limits: Wagering requirements apply; check site for expiry

Stake: 200% Welcome Bonus up to $3,000

Stake is one of the world's most recognizable online betting platforms and offers the most lucrative welcome bonus on this list. New Canadian users can claim a massive 200% deposit match up to $3,000 using the promo code ROTOCASPORT. That means a $1,500 qualifying deposit becomes $4,500 in total funds to bet with. Stake covers virtually every major sport and league on the planet, including NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB, Premier League, UFC, and more, plus live betting across thousands of markets daily.

✅ Promo Code: ROTOCASPORT 🎁 Sign Up Offer: 200% Welcome Bonus up to $3,000 📊 Terms and Conditions: New users only; promo code required at sign-up ⏳ Time Limits: Wagering requirements apply; check site for full terms

Tonybet: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $350

Tonybet has been operating in regulated markets across Europe for years and brings that same level of product quality to Canadian sports bettors. New users can claim a 100% matched first deposit bonus up to $350, which is one of the more generous deposit match offers on this list. Tonybet covers a wide range of sports including hockey, football, basketball, soccer, and tennis, making that bonus easy to put to work right away.

🎁 Sign Up Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $350 📊 Terms and Conditions: New users only, first deposit only ⏳ Time Limits: Wagering requirements apply; check site for full terms

IviBet: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $225

IviBet brings a polished sportsbook experience to Canadian users, with strong coverage of hockey, basketball, football, soccer, and live betting markets. New customers receive a 100% matched bonus on their first deposit up to $225. This is a solid mid-range offer that gives you real money to play with across IviBet's full slate of pre-match and in-play markets.

🎁 Sign Up Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $225 📊 Terms and Conditions: New users only; wagering requirements apply ⏳ Time Limits: Check site for bonus expiry

GranaWin: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $150

GranaWin is a growing sportsbook that welcomes new Canadian customers with a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $150. Whether you are betting on NHL, NFL, soccer, or any other major sport, GranaWin gives you extra funds right from the start. Deposit at least the minimum qualifying amount and your balance gets doubled up to the $150 cap.

🎁 Sign Up Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $150 📊 Terms and Conditions: New users only, wagering requirements apply ⏳ Time Limits: Check site for bonus expiry date

Wildz: 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000

Wildz is one of the higher-end international brands serving the Canadian market, operating under a Malta Gaming Authority license. New users receive a 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 on their first deposit, which can be used across both sports and casino products. The minimum deposit to activate the bonus is $10, and a 35x wagering requirement applies to bonus funds. Wildz also has a sports-specific welcome bonus page if you prefer to direct your bonus toward sports betting.

🎁 Sign Up Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000 📊 Terms and Conditions: New users only; 35x wagering requirement on bonus funds; minimum $10 deposit ⏳ Time Limits: Bonus funds expire if not wagered within the specified period

BetLabel: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $160

BetLabel is a sports-forward betting site serving the Canadian market with a clean user experience and competitive odds across major sports. New users can claim a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $160. It sits at a sweet spot for bettors who want a mid-tier deposit match without having to put up a large deposit to maximize it.

🎁 Sign Up Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $160 📊 Terms and Conditions: New users only, minimum deposit required ⏳ Time Limits: Wagering requirements apply; see site for expiry details

Betrepublic: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $375

Betrepublic is a well-rounded sportsbook and casino platform available to Canadian bettors. The welcome offer for sports is a 100% first deposit bonus up to $375, which is among the top-value deposit match offers on this list. Beyond the welcome offer, Betrepublic runs a full ongoing promotions calendar including a 50% Weekly Reload Bonus, a Weekend Reload Bonus, a 10% Cashback Bonus, and a Bet Builder promo, meaning there is long-term value for active bettors well past the sign-up period.

🎁 Sign Up Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus up to $375 📊 Terms and Conditions: New users only, first deposit only ⏳ Time Limits: Wagering requirements apply; see site for full terms

BetVictor: Up to $300 in Free Bets on the World Cup 2026

BetVictor is one of the most established names in sports betting, with over 80 years of experience in the gaming industry. For Canadian bettors outside Ontario, BetVictor's current welcome offer is a First Bet Shield worth up to $300 in free bets, timed perfectly for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Here is how it works: register, opt in to the promotion, deposit at least $10, and place your first qualifying bet at odds of +100 or greater on any sports market. If that first bet loses, BetVictor returns your stake in free bets, split as 50% on settlement and the remaining 50% within 24 hours, up to a combined $300 maximum. There are no wagering requirements on the free bets.

🎁 Sign Up Offer: Up to $300 in Free Bets on the World Cup 2026 📊 Terms and Conditions: New users only; Ontario residents excluded; opt-in required; minimum $10 deposit; qualifying bet at odds of +100 or greater; must register and bet within 7 days of sign-up ⏳ Time Limits: Free bets expire 7 days after being credited; no wagering requirements

How to Claim Sportsbook Promos in Canada

Claiming Canadian sports betting promos is straightforward and similar across all sportsbooks. Here is the step-by-step process:

Click one of the BET NOW links on this article. Create an account by providing your name, email, date of birth, and any other details required to verify your identity. Make a qualifying deposit. Enter a promo code if required (for Stake, use ROTOCASPORT). Place a qualifying first bet if required. Receive your bonus!

Tips to Maximize Your Canadian Sportsbook Promos

While claiming a Canadian sportsbook promo is simple, getting the most value out of it takes a bit of strategy. Here is what to keep in mind: