The best sportsbooks in Canada offer a vide variety of brands to wager with. While sports betting in Canada may not be fully legal nation-wide, these Canadian sportsbooks are readily available to use right now, and the list continues to grow!
Learn more about the best sports betting apps and sites available across Canada today.
Best Sportsbooks in Canada
|Sportsbook
|Highlight Feature
|LetsLucky
|Generous welcome bonus for new players
|GranaWin
|Competitive odds across major sports
|Tonybet
|Extensive live and in-play betting markets
|Wildz
|Fast withdrawals and a clean user experience
|Stake
|Crypto-friendly betting platform
|BetLabel
|Strong new player promotions
|Zoccer
|Soccer-focused betting markets
|Betrepublic
|Wide range of sports and bet types
|Betvictor
|Established brand with consistently sharp odds
|PowerPlay
|Built specifically for Canadian bettors
|Bet365
|Largest market selection and live streaming
|PointsBet
|Unique PointsBetting mechanic
|SportsInteraction
|Long-standing trust in the Canadian market
|PartySports
|Backed by a major global gaming group
LetsLucky
LetsLucky is a newer name in the Canadian market that has made a strong first impression with a competitive welcome offer for first-time depositors. It covers a solid range of sports markets and is worth a look if you are hunting for a fresh sportsbook to add to your rotation.
GranaWin
GranaWin keeps things simple with a straightforward betting experience and competitive odds across popular sports like hockey, football, and basketball. It is a decent option for Canadian bettors who want clean navigation without a lot of noise.
Tonybet
Tonybet is one of the better options out there for live betting fans, offering a deep menu of in-play markets across soccer, hockey, tennis, and more. The platform updates odds in real time and gives you plenty of ways to stay active once a game is already underway.
Wildz
Wildz stands out for its fast payout processing and a user interface that feels polished on both desktop and mobile. If quick access to your winnings is a priority, Wildz is a name you will want on your shortlist.
Stake
Stake is one of the top choices for Canadian bettors who prefer to deposit and withdraw in cryptocurrency. It covers a broad range of sports and also features original games, making it a versatile platform for bettors who are comfortable in the crypto space.
BetLabel
BetLabel draws in new players with solid promotional offers and a well-rounded sportsbook that covers the major North American leagues. It is a straightforward option that gets the job done without a steep learning curve.
Zoccer
As the name suggests, Zoccer leans heavily into soccer, offering one of the deeper selections of football markets you will find at a Canadian-facing sportsbook. From the Premier League to lower-division European leagues, it is a natural fit for the dedicated soccer bettor.
Betrepublic
Betrepublic offers a wide variety of sports and bet types, giving bettors the flexibility to shop across markets without needing to jump between sites. The platform is accessible for beginners but has enough depth to satisfy more experienced bettors as well.
Betvictor
Betvictor is a well-established name with roots going back decades in the sports betting world. Canadian bettors will find sharp, competitive odds here alongside a reliable platform that has earned its reputation over a long track record.
PowerPlay
PowerPlay was designed with Canadian bettors in mind, and it shows. The sportsbook puts hockey front and center, offers CAD banking options, and runs promotions tied to the NHL season and other major Canadian sports moments throughout the year.
Bet365
Bet365 is arguably the most feature-rich sportsbook available to Canadian bettors, offering thousands of markets daily along with live streaming for a wide variety of events. If market depth and in-play options matter to you, it is hard to top what Bet365 brings to the table.
PointsBet
PointsBet brings something genuinely different to the Canadian market with its PointsBetting feature, where your winnings or losses scale based on how right or wrong you are rather than a fixed payout. It also offers standard fixed-odds betting for those who prefer a more traditional experience.
SportsInteraction
SportsInteraction has been serving Canadian bettors longer than most, building up a loyal user base through reliable payouts, solid customer service, and a platform tailored to the local market. If a trusted name with a proven track record matters to you, SIA belongs on your radar.
PartySports
PartySports comes backed by one of the larger global gaming groups in the industry, which shows in the quality of its platform and the breadth of its sports coverage. Canadian bettors get a polished experience with the stability of a well-resourced operation behind it.
How to Sign Up With Sportsbooks in Canada
- Choose your sportsbook. Pick one of the platforms listed above based on what matters most to you, whether that is odds, promotions, payment options, or a specific sport you like to bet on.
- Click the sign-up or register button. Head to the sportsbook's website or download its app, then find the registration button, usually located in the top right corner of the homepage.
- Enter your personal details. You will need to provide your name, date of birth, email address, and home province. Make sure everything is accurate, as this information is used to verify your identity.
- Create your login credentials. Choose a username and a strong password to secure your account.
- Verify your email. Most sportsbooks will send a confirmation link to the email address you provided. Click it to activate your account.
- Complete identity verification. Many sites will ask you to upload a government-issued ID and proof of address to comply with responsible gambling regulations. This step is required before you can make a withdrawal.
- Make your first deposit. Head to the cashier section, choose your preferred payment method, and deposit funds. Common options at Canadian sportsbooks include credit cards, Interac, e-wallets like PayPal or Skrill, and crypto at select sites.
- Claim your welcome bonus. If the sportsbook has a promo code or opt-in requirement for its new player offer, make sure you apply it during or right after your first deposit so you do not miss out.
- Place your first bet. Browse the sports lobby, find a market you like, and get your action in.