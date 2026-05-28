There are plenty of Canadian sportsbooks to choose from. Check out the top sportsbooks in Canada that take bets today!

The best sportsbooks in Canada offer a vide variety of brands to wager with. While sports betting in Canada may not be fully legal nation-wide, these Canadian sportsbooks are readily available to use right now, and the list continues to grow!

Learn more about the best sports betting apps and sites available across Canada today.

Best Sportsbooks in Canada

Sportsbook Highlight Feature LetsLucky Generous welcome bonus for new players GranaWin Competitive odds across major sports Tonybet Extensive live and in-play betting markets Wildz Fast withdrawals and a clean user experience Stake Crypto-friendly betting platform BetLabel Strong new player promotions Zoccer Soccer-focused betting markets Betrepublic Wide range of sports and bet types Betvictor Established brand with consistently sharp odds PowerPlay Built specifically for Canadian bettors Bet365 Largest market selection and live streaming PointsBet Unique PointsBetting mechanic SportsInteraction Long-standing trust in the Canadian market PartySports Backed by a major global gaming group

LetsLucky

LetsLucky is a newer name in the Canadian market that has made a strong first impression with a competitive welcome offer for first-time depositors. It covers a solid range of sports markets and is worth a look if you are hunting for a fresh sportsbook to add to your rotation.

GranaWin

GranaWin keeps things simple with a straightforward betting experience and competitive odds across popular sports like hockey, football, and basketball. It is a decent option for Canadian bettors who want clean navigation without a lot of noise.

Tonybet

Tonybet is one of the better options out there for live betting fans, offering a deep menu of in-play markets across soccer, hockey, tennis, and more. The platform updates odds in real time and gives you plenty of ways to stay active once a game is already underway.

Wildz

Wildz stands out for its fast payout processing and a user interface that feels polished on both desktop and mobile. If quick access to your winnings is a priority, Wildz is a name you will want on your shortlist.

Stake

Stake is one of the top choices for Canadian bettors who prefer to deposit and withdraw in cryptocurrency. It covers a broad range of sports and also features original games, making it a versatile platform for bettors who are comfortable in the crypto space.

BetLabel

BetLabel draws in new players with solid promotional offers and a well-rounded sportsbook that covers the major North American leagues. It is a straightforward option that gets the job done without a steep learning curve.

Zoccer

As the name suggests, Zoccer leans heavily into soccer, offering one of the deeper selections of football markets you will find at a Canadian-facing sportsbook. From the Premier League to lower-division European leagues, it is a natural fit for the dedicated soccer bettor.

Betrepublic

Betrepublic offers a wide variety of sports and bet types, giving bettors the flexibility to shop across markets without needing to jump between sites. The platform is accessible for beginners but has enough depth to satisfy more experienced bettors as well.

Betvictor

Betvictor is a well-established name with roots going back decades in the sports betting world. Canadian bettors will find sharp, competitive odds here alongside a reliable platform that has earned its reputation over a long track record.

PowerPlay

PowerPlay was designed with Canadian bettors in mind, and it shows. The sportsbook puts hockey front and center, offers CAD banking options, and runs promotions tied to the NHL season and other major Canadian sports moments throughout the year.

Bet365

Bet365 is arguably the most feature-rich sportsbook available to Canadian bettors, offering thousands of markets daily along with live streaming for a wide variety of events. If market depth and in-play options matter to you, it is hard to top what Bet365 brings to the table.

PointsBet

PointsBet brings something genuinely different to the Canadian market with its PointsBetting feature, where your winnings or losses scale based on how right or wrong you are rather than a fixed payout. It also offers standard fixed-odds betting for those who prefer a more traditional experience.

SportsInteraction

SportsInteraction has been serving Canadian bettors longer than most, building up a loyal user base through reliable payouts, solid customer service, and a platform tailored to the local market. If a trusted name with a proven track record matters to you, SIA belongs on your radar.

PartySports

PartySports comes backed by one of the larger global gaming groups in the industry, which shows in the quality of its platform and the breadth of its sports coverage. Canadian bettors get a polished experience with the stability of a well-resourced operation behind it.

How to Sign Up With Sportsbooks in Canada