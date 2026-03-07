Best Texas Sportsbooks (March 2026): Sign up With Sportsbooks in Texas Today!

While sports betting isn't legal just yet in the Lone Star State, you can find the best legal Texas sportsbooks that you can bet with right now!

Those looking for legal Texas Sportsbooks can sign up with these brands and place bets today. While there aren't many legal betting options in the Lone Star State, you can legally bet with these sportsbooks in Texas while waiting for brands like FanDuel, DraftKings and more to go live.

Best Legal Texas Sportsbooks Right Now

Here are the best sportsbooks to bet with in the Lone Star State right now. These are completely legal options to bet on sports in Texas, where sports betting is not yet legal.

Texas Sportsbook Welcome Offer Rebet Social Sportsbook 100% Deposit Match up to $100 Onyx Odds Play $10, Get $100 in Bonus Picks Thrillzz 100% Match up to $25: Spend $25 Get $50 in Coins ProphetX 20% Match up to $100 in Bonus Cash

Rebet Social Sportsbook

Launched in 2024 by Rebet Inc., Rebet is an innovative social platform that seamlessly integrates a sweepstakes casino with a social sportsbook, allowing users to enjoy slots, blackjack, roulette, and poker alongside predictive sports picks on major leagues like NFL and NBA.

New players receive a generous no-purchase welcome bonus of 10,000 Rebet Coins plus 1 Rebet Cash, complemented by a 50% match up to $50 on first purchases, with daily login rewards and referral bonuses keeping the virtual currency flowing.

With a user-friendly mobile app boasting 4.6-star ratings, easy 1x playthrough redemptions starting at $10–$20, and strong community features for sharing picks, Rebet stands out for its high RTP games and low redemption thresholds, earning it a 4.4/5 overall rating among social casinos.

Onyx Odds

Onyx Odds positions itself as America's premium social sportsbook, focusing on virtual currency-based predictions across major US sports like NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, with real-time live betting and competitive odds, though it lacks traditional casino games.

The platform welcomes new users with 1,000 Onyx Coins upon signup, plus a first-purchase promo of 25 Onyx Cash for spending $10, alongside referral bonuses and social media contests for additional free entries. Available in over 40 states via a mobile-optimized site, it features a low 20 Onyx Cash minimum redemption with 1x playthrough, but draws criticism for no daily login bonuses and limited Onyx Cash acquisition without purchases, resulting in a solid 4.5/5 rating for sports enthusiasts.

Thrillzz

Thrillzz is a mobile-only social sportsbook app designed as a legal sweepstakes alternative to traditional real-money betting in states like Texas where sports wagering remains prohibited. It allows users aged 19+ to make free sports predictions on major leagues including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NCAA, soccer, tennis, and more, using virtual currencies—Thrillzz Coins for fun play and Thrillzz Sweeps for prize-eligible entries that can be redeemed for cash or gift cards at a 1:1 ratio after meeting 1x playthrough requirements.

New players receive a no-purchase welcome bonus of 3,000 Thrillzz Coins + 3 Thrillzz Sweeps, with additional perks like daily promotions, referral bonuses, first-purchase matches, squad-building for group challenges, and leaderboards for competitive social features.

Available in most US states, it earns high marks for its user-friendly interface, vibrant community, and quick redemptions via PayPal, though some note limited customer support hours and no desktop access.

ProphetX

ProphetX operates as the sweepstakes-compliant successor to the original Prophet Exchange as a peer-to-peer social sportsbook, allowing users 19+ to bet against each other on major US sports like NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and college leagues, with features like custom odds-setting, YES/NO props, and up to 20% better odds than most sportsbooks.

It uses dual virtual currencies—Prophet Points for fun play and redeemable Prophet Cash for prize-eligible predictions, with simple redemptions starting at $1 via PayPal or bank transfer after 1x playthrough. New users get a unique 1.5% daily cashback on matched plays up to $200 in PC over 30 days, plus a 20% first-purchase match up to $100, referral bonuses, and free PC via social contests or mail-ins.

Available in over 40 states including Texas, its mobile apps emphasize transparency and flexibility, though it focuses mainly on US leagues with limited international coverage, earning a 4.5/5 for innovative exchange mechanics and value-driven promos.

How to Sign up for Texas Sportsbooks

Here's the general process of signing up with Texas Sportsbooks, but note that the process may differ between operators:

Download the TX sportsbook app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or visit the mobile-optimized website directly on your device—no desktop version is needed for most. Sign Up and enter basic details like your name, email, phone number, birthdate, and sometimes last four digits of your SSN for identity verification. Verify Eligibility: The sportsbook app uses geolocation to confirm you're in Texas, and you'll accept terms of service while optionally linking a Google or Apple account for faster setup or adding a promo code. Complete and Claim: Set a username/password, verify your email or phone if prompted, then automatically receive a no-deposit welcome bonus. Start Playing: Once in, you can use virtual currencies for sports predictions on leagues like NFL or NBA—redeem winnings for prizes after simple playthrough rules, with resources for responsible gaming always available.

Pros and Cons of Sportsbooks in Texas

Pros

Legal and Accessible : Social Texas sportsbooks are fully compliant with state laws, providing a risk-free way for users 18+ to engage in sports predictions without needing real money, unlike prohibited traditional betting.

: Social Texas sportsbooks are fully compliant with state laws, providing a risk-free way for users 18+ to engage in sports predictions without needing real money, unlike prohibited traditional betting. Free Entry and Bonuses : No purchase is required, with generous no-deposit welcome offers and daily rewards keeping play accessible and engaging.

: No purchase is required, with generous no-deposit welcome offers and daily rewards keeping play accessible and engaging. Extensive Sports Coverage : Platforms cover major leagues with diverse markets like spreads, props, and parlays, often with competitive odds rivaling real books.

: Platforms cover major leagues with diverse markets like spreads, props, and parlays, often with competitive odds rivaling real books. Social and Community Features: Many TX betting apps include in-app chats, leaderboards, and peer-to-peer challenges, fostering a fun, interactive environment beyond solitary betting.

Cons

No Real-Money Wagering : The virtual currency system lacks the thrill and direct stakes of real betting, making it feel less authentic for experienced users.

: The virtual currency system lacks the thrill and direct stakes of real betting, making it feel less authentic for experienced users. Prize Redemption Hurdles : While prizes are redeemable after 1x playthrough, minimums and processing delays can frustrate users, as seen with some complaints at several Texas sportsbooks.

: While prizes are redeemable after 1x playthrough, minimums and processing delays can frustrate users, as seen with some complaints at several Texas sportsbooks. Limited Oversight and Verification : Operating under minimal regulation, platforms require strict KYC and may have inconsistent support or bonus access, raising minor trust issues.

: Operating under minimal regulation, platforms require strict KYC and may have inconsistent support or bonus access, raising minor trust issues. Mobile-Only Constraints: Most apps lack desktop support and may have occasional glitches or limited live betting/futures compared to full sportsbooks in legal states.

Conclusion on Texas Sportsbooks

Texas remains one of the most restrictive states for sports betting, with real-money wagering explicitly prohibited under the state constitution and no regulated online sportsbooks available, leaving residents without the direct betting markets enjoyed in states like New Jersey or Nevada.

Instead, social sportsbooks operate legally through sweepstakes models, offering Texas users 18+ a free, engaging alternative using virtual currencies for sports predictions, prize redemptions, and social features. While these platforms deliver broad sports coverage, generous no-purchase bonuses, and mobile-first convenience, they fall short in authenticity, redemption speed, and regulatory oversight compared to traditional books.

Until legislative changes—potentially driven by tribal gaming interests or future ballot measures—social sportsbooks continue to serve as the only compliant and accessible option for Texas sports fans.