There are three WNBA games set for tonight, including the Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings on Prime Video, providing plenty of opportunities to find some sportsbook promos to use on your favorite bets. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.
Best WNBA Betting Promos for July 2
The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the sportsbooks that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional WNBA promos not listed.
Today's WNBA Sports Betting Promos for Existing Users
Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for WNBA, though different users may have different options when signing in.
DraftKings WNBA Promos
- 25% player points prop boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave")
- SGP/SGP(x) Profit Boost
bet365 WNBA Promos
- Parlay boost
- Early moneyline payout
- Prop Protect
FanDuel WNBA Promos
- 30% profit boost for Wings vs Sun
BetMGM WNBA Promos
- Any sport parlay boost token
Fanatics Sportsbook WNBA Promos
- WNBA Parlay boost
- 10% profit boost on any wager
Caesars WNBA Promos
- Boosted odds markets
WNBA Betting Resources
Not a WNBA expert? No worries. RotoWire has plenty of resources to give you a head start on cashing your bet slip:
Responsible Gambling Resources
Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.
Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.