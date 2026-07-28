Best WNBA Betting Promos for July 28

Find and claim the best WNBA betting promos to use for tonight's games across several legal betting sites.
July 28, 2026
Best WNBA Betting Promos for July 28
July 28, 2026
Betting Promotions

We have five WNBA games tonight, including a Fever/Storm matchup on ESPN.  With a busier-than-usual slate, it's the perfect time to find sportsbook promos to use on your favorite bets. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos below.

Best WNBA Betting Promos for July 28

Sportsbook

WNBA Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1,000 in FanCash Bet MatchROTOWIRE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost TokensROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Get Ten No Sweat TokensROTOBG1K
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Over 14 DaysCLAIM HERE
FanDuel Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset TokensCLICK TO CLAIM

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the online betting apps that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional WNBA promos not listed.

Today's WNBA Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for WNBA, though different users may have different options when signing in.

DraftKings WNBA Promos

  • All-purpose profit boost

bet365 WNBA Promos

  • 30% same game parlay profit boost
  • Early moneyline payout
  • Prop Protect

 

BetMGM WNBA Promos

  • WNBA odds boost token
  • Any sport parlay boost token

Fanatics Sportsbook WNBA Promos

  • WNBA SGP boost
  • 10% profit boost on any wager

 

WNBA Betting Resources

Not sure where to start when it comes to betting on the WNBA? No worries. RotoWire has plenty of resources to help you out:

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET. 

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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