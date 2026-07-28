Find and claim the best WNBA betting promos to use for tonight's games across several legal betting sites.

We have five WNBA games tonight, including a Fever/Storm matchup on ESPN. With a busier-than-usual slate, it's the perfect time to find sportsbook promos to use on your favorite bets. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos below.

Best WNBA Betting Promos for July 28

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the online betting apps that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional WNBA promos not listed.

Today's WNBA Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for WNBA, though different users may have different options when signing in.

DraftKings WNBA Promos

All-purpose profit boost

bet365 WNBA Promos

30% same game parlay profit boost

Early moneyline payout

Prop Protect

BetMGM WNBA Promos

WNBA odds boost token

Any sport parlay boost token

Fanatics Sportsbook WNBA Promos

WNBA SGP boost

10% profit boost on any wager

WNBA Betting Resources

Not sure where to start when it comes to betting on the WNBA? No worries. RotoWire has plenty of resources to help you out:

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.