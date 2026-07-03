Best WNBA Betting Promos for July 3

Find and claim the best WNBA betting promos to use for tonight's games across several legal betting sites.
July 3, 2026
Best WNBA Betting Promos for July 3
July 3, 2026
Betting Promotions

There are two WNBA games set for tonight, providing plenty of opportunities to find some sportsbook promos to use on your favorite bets. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.

Best WNBA Betting Promos for July 3

Sportsbook

WNBA Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1,000 in FanCash Bet MatchROTOWIRE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost TokensROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Get Ten No Sweat TokensROTOBG1K
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 in Bonus BetsCLAIM HERE
FanDuel Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset TokensCLICK TO CLAIM

The above table shows offers that are only available to new users. It's worth noting that some of these offers may not be available in your state. I also only listed the sportsbooks that are the most widely available, leaving out smaller operators like BetRivers and Hard Rock Bet, so you may have access to additional WNBA promos not listed.

Today's WNBA Sports Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for WNBA, though different users may have different options when signing in.

bet365 WNBA Promos

  • 30% Same game parlay boost
  • Early moneyline payout
  • Prop Protect

FanDuel WNBA Promos

  • 25% SGP profit boost

BetMGM WNBA Promos

  • Any sport parlay boost token

Fanatics Sportsbook WNBA Promos

  • WNBA Parlay boost
  • 10% profit boost on any wager

Caesars WNBA Promos

  • Boosted odds markets

WNBA Betting Resources

Not a WNBA expert? No worries. RotoWire has plenty of resources to give you a head start on cashing your bet slip:

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET. 

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

Top News

  • Minnesota Twins
    Byron Buxton
    Remains sidelined Friday
    MLB
    Minnesota Twins
  • Anaheim Ducks
    Leo Carlsson
    Accepts massive offer sheet
    NHL
    Anaheim Ducks
  • San Francisco Giants
    Willy Adames
    Returning to San Francisco lineup
    MLB
    San Francisco Giants
  • New York Yankees
    Carlos Rodon
    UCL intact, has heavy inflammation
    MLB
    New York Yankees
  • Baltimore Orioles
    Ryan Helsley
    Sent to IL with elbow discomfort
    MLB
    Baltimore Orioles
NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG1K: Up To $1,000 Bonus Bets for 10 Days (7/3)
BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG1K: Up To $1,000 Bonus Bets for 10 Days (7/3)
The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG1K gets new users up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days. Learn about the BetMGM bonus here.
Today
Best Michigan Sportsbook Promos: Claim $4,000+ in MI Sports Betting Promos for July 2026
Best Michigan Sportsbook Promos: Claim $4,000+ in MI Sports Betting Promos for July 2026
The best Michigan sportsbook promos grant over $4,000 in welcome bonuses to new users. Learn more and claim the top MI sports betting promos today.
Today