Best World Cup Betting Promos: Betting Promos for the World Cup (June 25)

Get the best World Cup betting promos and bonuses for all of the action this summer! Learn about the top betting promos for the World Cup here.
June 25, 2026
Best World Cup Betting Promos: Betting Promos for the World Cup (June 25)
June 25, 2026
Betting Promotions

The 2026 World Cup is here! And with it comes a collection of World Cup betting promos offering over $6000 in bonuses for the World Cup today! Whether you're betting on the favorite Spain or just rooting for the home team, you can sign up with these top sportsbook promos to make the tournament that much more exciting. 

So read on below on our breakdown of the best betting promos for the 2026 World Cup today!

Best World Cup Betting Promos for June 2026

Make sure to claim these World Cup betting promos, but double check that they're available in your state.

Brand

World Cup Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Matched in FanCashCLICK HERE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 BetsROTODYW
bet365Bet $5, Get $365 in Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
BetMGM  Get Up To $1,000 in Bonus Bets Over Your First 10 DaysROTOBG1K
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 DaysCLICK HERE
BetRiversSecond Chance Bet Up To $500CLICK HERE
theScore BetBet Reset Up To $1000ROTO
Hard Rock BetBet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet WinsCLICK HERE

World Cup Betting Promos for Existing Users

If you've already claimed one of the welcome offers from the above sports betting apps, you can still claim any of the World Cup bonuses listed below, which are available to all users. 

Here's what's available for existing users:

Fanatics Sportsbook World Cup Promos

  • 50% Outright Winner Profit Boost
  • 33% Group Winner Profit Boost
  • 33% Top Goalscorer Profit Boost
  • 25% "To Reach Round" Profit Boost

MORE: Fanatics Sportsbook promo

bet365 World Cup Promos

  • $250k WC Tournament Challenge
  • Win up to $1000 Each Week

MORE: bet365 bonus code

BetMGM World Cup Promos

  • Goal Rush – Win a Share of $500k in Bonus Bets Every Time the US Scores

MORE: BetMGM bonus code

DraftKings World Cup Promos

  • 50% Kickoff Boost
  • 30% Futures Boost
  • Bet and Get (Win With Every Goal)

MORE: DraftKings promo code

FanDuel World Cup Promos

  • Every Goal Pays
  • Guess The Goals (Free-to-Play)

MORE: FanDuel promo code

theScore Bet World Cup Promos

  • 30% Profit Boost on Any Straight Wager

MORE: theScore Bet promo code

2026 World Cup Betting Preview

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the 23rd edition of the tournament, running from June 11 to July 19 across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It features an expanded field of 48 teams (from 32 teams previously) playing 104 matches in 16 host cities and stadiums, with the final set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Where is the World Cup 2026?

The World Cup 2026 takes place across North America, being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. At the city level, the World Cup is hosted by 16 cities:

United States 2026 World Cup Venues

  • Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
  • Boston (Gillette Stadium)
  • Dallas (AT&T Stadium)
  • Houston (NRG Stadium)
  • Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)
  • Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)
  • Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)
  • New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)
  • Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)
  • San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium)
  • Seattle (Lumen Field)

Mexico 2026 World Cup Venues

  • Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)
  • Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)
  • Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)

Canada 2026 World Cup Venues

  • Toronto (BMO Field)
  • Vancouver (BC Place)

When is the World Cup Final?

The World Cup Final is on Sunday, July 19. Kickoff is expected to take place at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the World Cup Final?

The 2026 World Cup Final is at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play their home games. 

Where to Watch the 2026 World Cup

  • US: All 104 matches air on FOX and FS1 with streaming on FOX One, the FOX Sports app, and services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Fubo. Spanish coverage is on Telemundo and Universo. Some matches may be available free on Tubi.
  • Internationally, it varies by country – check local broadcasters. FIFA+ and official apps will also provide highlights and coverage.

Who Won the Last World Cup?

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. This was their third title after 1978 and 1986.

Responsible Gambling While Using World Cup Betting Promos

It's important to remember to gamble responsibly, and we at RotoWire, along with the sportsbooks in this article have plenty of resources to encourage safe and responsible gambling. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Both organizations are dedicated to advocating and providing support for individuals who may be problem gamblers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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Claim a sports bet no deposit bonus with promo code ROTO after signing up for a new account on Dabble! Learn about the no deposit bonus code ROTO here.
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