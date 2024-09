bet365 Arizona Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Claim $1K Bonus for Arizona vs Utah & NFL Week 4 Odds

The Arizona Wildcats are in the spotlight on Saturday nighyt as they do battle with the No. 10 ranked Arizona Utes, and you can enjoy all the benefits of a $1,000 welcome bonus you can use to make more college football picks by signing up today using bet365 Arizona bonus code ROTOWIRE.

The exclusive introductory off for new customers has quickly emerged as one of the top sportsbook promos of the 2024 football season, and enables you to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet on bet365 Arizona loses including wagers on Saturday's college football odds.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today using bet365 Arizona bonus code ROTOWIRE and enjoy a $1,000 welcome bonus from one of the best Arizona sportsbooks.

bet365 Arizona Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Claim $1K Bonus for Arizona vs Utah

🎁 bet365 Arizona Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Arizona Promo First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 Or Bet $5, Gets $200 In Bonus Bets 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified September 28, 2024

This bet365 Arizona bonus code is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically located in Arizona.

Follow these steps to sign up today.

Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to register on bet365's sign-up page. Comple the sign-up form and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Don't forget to type ROTOWIRE in the field provided to activate this first bet offer. Upon approval, choose which welcome offer you would like to claim and use such popular payment methods as a credit card or PayPal to make a first deposit of at least $10.

bet365 Arizona Bonus Code Details

Signing up using bet365 Arizona bonus code ROTOWIRE unlocks a First Bet Safety Net that enables you to claim bonus bets valued at up to $1,000 when you place a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by bet365, including college football props and points spreads, as well as NFL odds.

Your bet365 Arizona welcome bonus will be credited to your account once your first bet is settled, and can be used to make more college football picks and bets on the NFL player props.

Bet on NFL Week 4 Odds with bet365 Arizona Bonus Code ROTOWIRE

A key AFC matchup highlights the NFL Week 4 schedule, as the undefeated Buffalo Bills clash with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Regardless of whether your sports betting focus is on college football betting or wagering on the NFL point spreads and Super Bowl odds, you can enjoy the benefit of a First Bet Safety Net that can earn you up to $1,000 in bonus bets by signing up today using bet365 Arizona bonus code ROTOWIRE.

You can also wager on local NFL teams, like the Arizona Cardinals with this top-rated Arizona sportsbook promo.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up now and pad your bankroll with a $1,000 bonus from one of the nation's best Arizona betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.