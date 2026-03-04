The bet365 refer a friend bonus ROTOWIRE gets you up to $500 in bonus bets annually, just by referring new friends. Check out our complete breakdown of the bet365 referral bonus here.

One of the highest-valued referral bonuses comes from bet365. With the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE you can get up to $500 in bonus bets annually by having friends sign up.

You can earn $50 in bonus bets per friend referred with this bet365 refer-a-friend bonus, or up to $500 each year. And inviting your friends can bring a sense of camaraderie while betting with the operator as you debate and track your bets with friends.

The bet365 refer a friend bonus is available in every state where bet365 operates. With this sportsbook being available in 13 states, there's plenty of opportunity to claim this referral offer, which I think is one of the best sportsbook promos available right now.

bet365 Refer a Friend Bonus Details

Here are the finer details on the bet365 refer a friend bonus.

🎁 bet365 Refer a Friend Bonus Code: ROTOWIRE 💰 bet365 Refer a Friend Bonus: $50 Per Friend ($500 Maximum Annually) ✅ Terms & Conditions: New Users Only; Must Use Referral Code 🗺️ Where Available: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NJ, OH, TN, VA 📆 Last Verified: March 4, 2026

How to Refer a Friend With the bet365 Refer a Friend Bonus

You can refer a friend with the bet365 refer a friend bonus by following these steps:

Click on one of the BET NOW links on this page Go to the Refer a Friend section of the promos tab Copy the bet365 refer a friend code Share your referral bonus code with your friends Once your friend opens an account, makes a deposit and bets $10, you'll both receive the $50 in bonus bets

Remember that you can refer up to 10 friends each year, meaning you can claim up to $500 in bonus bets each year!

How to Claim the bet365 Refer a Friend Bonus

Claiming the bet365 referral bonus is a simple process:

Invite a friend to join bet365 through a specific referral code Your friend registers for a new account, makes a deposit and bets at least $10 You and your friend will both receive $50 in bonus bets

Where is the bet365 Refer a Friend Bonus Available?

The bet365 refer a friend bonus is available in nearly every state where bet365 operates - Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

While bet365 also operates in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, the bet365 refer a friend bonus is NOT available in those states just yet.

bet365 Banking Methods

You can find an array of banking methods at bet365 that are also safe and secure, though these options vary on a state-by-state basis. However, the most common banking options offer quick deposits and withdrawals. Here is a list of the most common banking options at bet365:

Debit Card

Credit Card

Online Banking via Trustly

PayPal

Venmo

Apple Pay

PayNearMe

It's worth noting that bet365 requires a minimum deposit of $10. So to claim the bet365 refer a friend bonus, you and your friend MUST deposit at least $10 on your way toward claiming that $50 referral bonus.

bet365 Refer a Friend FAQ

Does bet365 have a refer a friend bonus?

Yes, bet365 has a refer a friend bonus for new and existing customers that rewards $50 in bonus bets for each friend referred. You can refer up to 10 friends each year for a maximum of $500 in bonus bets annually!

Where is the bet365 refer a friend legal?

The bet365 refer a friend offer is available in 14 states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NJ, OH, TN, VA). This referral offer is not available in NC or PA despite bet365 operating in those states