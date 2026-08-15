bet365 Sportsbook Alberta is now live, so sign up with bet365 Sportsbook AB and learn all about the brand today!

bet365 Sportsbook Alberta has officially transitioned into the province's newly regulated market, bringing one of the world's largest sportsbooks under a licensed, AGLC-regulated framework for the first time in the Alberta sports betting market.

bet365 joins the CFL as an official sports betting and casino partner in the province and arrives with a fully built Canadian product already refined through its Ontario operations.

bet365 Sportsbook Alberta: Quick Facts

Here's what you need to know about bet365 Sportsbook Alberta.

✅ bet365 Sportsbook Live in Alberta? Yes 📱 bet365 Sportsbook App Ratings: 4.8/5 (Apple App Store) | 4.6/5 (Google Play Store) 📃 Bet Types: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Totals, Parlays, Player Props, Team Props, Futures, Live Bets 🏈 Sports To Bet On: NHL, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLB, Soccer, MMA, eSports 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

bet365 Sportsbook Alberta Review

bet365 brings genuine depth to the Alberta market, offering wide market coverage and tools like Cash Out and live streaming that set it apart from many competitors. Its experience in Ontario means the Canadian product is already refined, giving bettors a mature platform rather than a first-generation launch. bet365 is widely known for offering more niche sports and leagues than most other Alberta betting apps, alongside strong pricing on international soccer and hockey.

Is bet365 Sportsbook Live in Alberta?

Yes, bet365 Sportsbook is live in Alberta as of August 13. bet365 transitioned from operating in Alberta's grey market into a fully licensed operator under the province's new regulated framework, continuing to offer betting on nearly 100 different sports.

Bet Types at bet365 Sportsbook Alberta

Moneylines

A moneyline bet is a straight-up pick on which team or player wins, with no spread involved. bet365 offers moneylines across an unusually wide range of sports and leagues, including many not covered by other Alberta operators.

Point Spreads

Point spreads level the playing field between a favourite and an underdog by attaching a margin of victory to the wager. bet365 posts spreads across the NHL, CFL, and its extensive international sports lineup.

Totals (Over/Under)

Totals betting asks whether the combined score of both teams will land over or under a set number. bet365 is known for keeping totals lines moving quickly as game conditions change.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple selections into a single ticket for a bigger potential payout. bet365's Same Game Parlay+ tool lets bettors combine the most popular markets from a single event into one bet, available both pre-game and live.

Player Props

Player props let bettors wager on individual statistical outcomes, from goals and assists to passing yards. bet365 offers deep player prop menus, including alternate lines for buying down totals.

Team Props

Team props focus on outcomes tied to an entire team rather than the final score, such as total corners or first team to score. bet365 offers a wide selection of these markets, particularly on soccer.

Futures

Futures are longer-term wagers on outcomes like championship winners or division titles. bet365's futures boards, including Stanley Cup and Grey Cup markets, stay open throughout the season.

Live Bets

Live, in-play betting is one of bet365's signature strengths, with thousands of live markets updating in real time. bet365's Match Live feature lets bettors follow the action and monitor bets as a game unfolds.

Sports to Bet on at bet365 Sportsbook Alberta

CFL

CFL betting has traditionally been one of bet365's stronger areas compared to many sportsbooks. Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders fans can expect spreads, totals, futures, player props, and live betting throughout the season.

MORE: Alberta CFL Betting Guide

NFL

Football is one of bet365's strongest betting categories, with markets available from preseason through the Super Bowl, alongside a wide selection of player props, same-game parlays, and in-play wagering.

MORE: Alberta NFL Betting Guide

NHL

Few sportsbooks are as well known for hockey betting as bet365. Alberta bettors can expect extensive coverage of Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames games, including player props, alternate puck lines, and live markets.

MORE: Alberta NHL Betting Guide

NBA

bet365 offers deep NBA coverage throughout the season, with betting available on everything from game outcomes to individual player performances and live in-game markets.

MORE: Alberta NBA Betting Guide

MLB

bet365 provides daily MLB coverage, including moneylines, run totals, and player props, giving Alberta bettors a full baseball slate throughout the season.

MORE: Alberta MLB Betting Guide

eSports

bet365 covers major competitive gaming titles and tournaments in select markets, giving Alberta bettors with an eSports interest a path to similar coverage as the local product matures.

MORE: Alberta eSports Betting Guide

Soccer

Few sportsbooks match bet365's global soccer depth. Alongside major North American sports, bettors can find markets for the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and many international competitions that smaller sportsbooks don't cover as heavily.

MORE: Alberta Soccer Betting Guide

MMA

bet365's MMA coverage includes markets for every UFC main card and prelim bout, including fight winner, method of victory, and round betting, with live wagering available throughout each fight.

MORE: Alberta MMA Betting Guide

How to Sign Up for bet365 Sportsbook Alberta

Click one of the BET NOW links on this page Enter your email address and create a secure password Provide your personal details (full name, date of birth, address) Confirm your location and legal betting age (18+) Complete ID verification Make your first deposit and start betting with bet365 Sportsbook Alberta!

Pros and Cons of bet365 Sportsbook Alberta

✅ Pros:

Widest range of sports and niche markets of any Alberta sportsbook, including international leagues

Industry-leading live betting depth with Match Live and thousands of in-play markets

Live streaming available across a large number of events

Mature, refined Canadian product already proven in Ontario

❌ Cons:

Withdrawal process can involve more steps than some competitors, depending on banking method

Occasional location-verification issues have been reported on mobile

Less brand familiarity among Alberta bettors compared to some larger North American names

bet365 App Ratings

bet365's mobile app carries strong, consistent ratings across both major platforms, reflecting its deep market coverage and live betting tools.

Apple App Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.8 / 5 Google Play Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.6 / 5

Deposits and Withdrawals at bet365 Sportsbook Alberta

Method Deposits Withdrawals Withdrawal Speeds Interac ✅ ✅ 1-4 Hours Debit Card ✅ ✅ 1-4 Hours Credit Card ✅ ✅ 1-4 Hours Apple Pay ✅ ✅ Instant Google Pay ✅ ❌ N/A PayPal ✅ ✅ 1-4 Hours PaysafeCard ✅ ❌ N/A Wire Transfer ❌ ✅ Within 12 Hours

Fastest bet365 Sportsbook Withdrawal Time

E-wallet withdrawals, where available, tend to be the fastest option at bet365 Sportsbook. Our checks have shown that Apple Pay is the fastest withdrawal time, per the table above. Bettors focused on speed can compare bet365 against the fastest withdrawal betting times in Alberta.

Responsible Gambling at bet365 Sportsbook Alberta

bet365 is committed to responsible gaming and offers a full suite of tools designed to help Alberta players stay in control, including time-outs, deposit limits, and self-exclusion. These controls are built directly into account settings, giving players an easy way to set boundaries from day one in the regulated market.

Must be 18+ and physically present in Alberta. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

bet365 operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation.