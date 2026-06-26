BET99 Big Boost: Canada to Advance at +100 with RW99

BET99 is boosting Team Canada to advance! Get the boosted odds at +100 for Team Canada to move to the next round, exclusively with BET99 promo code RW99.

BET99's Exclusive Big Boost is one of the better sportsbook promos you'll see at this World Cup. Canada are available at a natural price of around -290 to advance past South Africa in Sunday's Round of 32 showdown at SoFi Stadium, and BET99 is bumping that all the way to +100! That's a free swing on what amounts to the heavy favorite, and there are plenty of reasons to feel good about it.

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Canada Has Already Made History

For the first time ever, the Canadian men's national team has reached the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup. A 2-1 loss to Switzerland in the group finale was disappointing, but Canada still did enough to finish second in Group B and punch a ticket to the Round of 32 -- the latest in a string of program milestones.

The journey through Group B told a clear story. Canada earned the country's first-ever World Cup point in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, then followed it up with a 6-0 demolition of Qatar for the program's first-ever win.

Jonathan David Is the Reason to Believe

Jonathan David scored three goals in Canada's 6-0 win over Qatar, helping the team triple its all-time World Cup goal total in a single match. That hat trick was no fluke. David is one of the most clinical finishers in European football, having scored 103 goals at Lille from an expected-goals figure of just 63.5 -- roughly 40 goals above expectation -- with a shot accuracy of 48.5%.

At the 2025 Gold Cup, David scored or provided an assist in three of four games, and there was a stretch between the 2024 Copa America and the 2025 Gold Cup where he registered either a goal or an assist in eight of nine Canada appearances. When Canada scores, David tends to have a hand in it.

Davies Is Back -- and That Changes Everything

The biggest upgrade for the Round of 32 is the expected return of Alphonso Davies. Davies missed the entirety of the group stage while recovering from a hamstring injury, with head coach Jesse Marsch exercising extreme caution with his captain. Davies is reportedly back to full fitness ahead of the South Africa match.

At 25, Davies brings blistering acceleration, elite dribbling ability and a crossing game capable of unlocking any defensive shape -- precisely the weapons that will trouble a South African side that likes to sit deep and defend.

South Africa Is a Tough Out, But Canada Is the Better Team

South Africa have never progressed beyond the group stage in any of their three previous World Cup appearances, while Canada are playing in a World Cup knockout match for the first time in program history. One of these teams is making history regardless -- but Canada has the squad to make it theirs.

South Africa needed a full red card against Mexico in game one to even stay competitive in Group A, managing just three shots in that opening 2-0 loss before drawing Czechia and sneaking past South Korea. Their route to the knockout stage was survival, not domination.

Canada has lost just five of its last 22 games -- a 23% loss rate -- heading into Sunday's match.

How to Claim This BET99 Boost

This sports betting promo is available through BET99 for Canadian bettors. New users who register with the BET99 promo code RW99 can also access the First Bet Encore up to $800 welcome offer that adds even more value to your first deposit before placing this wager.

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: June 26, 2026