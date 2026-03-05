BET99 Boosted Odds: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors (March 5, 2026)

BET99 has the best price in Canada for Toronto vs Minnesota tonight! Get the +525 odds boost for MIN vs TOR today.
March 5, 2026
BET99 Boosted Odds: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors (March 5, 2026)
March 5, 2026
Betting Promotions

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Toronto Raptors tonight at Target Center, and BET99 has boosted a three-leg same-game parlay to +525 (up from +460) featuring three of Minnesota's top contributors. 

Here's a breakdown of why each pick has a strong case for tonight.

Best Timberwolves vs Raptors Picks

Anthony Edwards O37.5 PTS+AST+REB

Anthony Edwards has been on another planet this season. The Timberwolves' superstar is averaging a career-best 29.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game — a combined 38.6 across all three categories, putting the over line of 37.5 firmly within reach on most nights.

His most recent performance is a prime example of his dominance: just Tuesday, Edwards erupted for 41 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a 117-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, shooting 7-of-13 from three-point range. The All-Star has now become one of the most prolific scorers in the league, recently becoming only the seventh player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points before turning 25.

One note of caution: Edwards is listed as questionable tonight due to right foot maintenance. Timberwolves fans have been here before — he suited up in a similar situation against Memphis — but it's worth monitoring his status before wagering. If he plays, the talent is absolutely there to blow past this line.

Julius Randle 7+ Rebounds

Julius Randle has been a rebounding machine in a Timberwolves uniform, averaging 7.0 rebounds per game this season and racking up 15 double-doubles. Just Tuesday against Memphis, he posted 11 rebounds to go along with 23 points, showing he can still be a force on the glass even when his offensive production fluctuates.

The Toronto matchup is one Randle historically feasts in. Over his career in 24 games against the Raptors, he has averaged 10.7 rebounds, and across his last five matchups with Toronto specifically, he's averaged a staggering 10.4 boards per game. Tonight's line of 7+ looks very manageable given that track record.

Toronto has also struggled defensively this season, ranking among the weaker rebounding teams in the East — a recipe for Randle to cash in at the offensive glass and pad his totals on the defensive end.

Donte DiVincenzo 3+ Threes

One of the most underrated shooters in the league, Donte DiVincenzo has settled comfortably into his role as Minnesota's starting point guard this season, averaging nearly 3 three-pointers made per game. He's been on a heater since the All-Star break, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals over a four-game stretch — with the threes coming in bunches.

Against Memphis on Thursday he drained four three-pointers, and over his last three games he's hit 4.7 threes per game on strong shooting efficiency. He's also shown he can find his stroke regardless of the defensive scheme against him, having dropped 5 threes on both the Spurs and the Cavaliers earlier this season.

Toronto's perimeter defense has been a weakness all year, which bodes well for a shooter who has shown the ability to get hot in a hurry.

The Parlay at a Glance

Pick

Line

Boosted Odds

Edwards PTS+AST+REBO37.5
Randle Rebounds7+
DiVincenzo 3-Pointers3+
Combined (Boosted)+525

Regular odds were +460. BET99 has boosted this parlay to +525 — exclusively available on BET99.

Tonight's boosted parlay at +525 is a great opportunity to put that first bet to work. A $100 wager would return $625 if all three legs hit.

BET99 Promo Code Details

New users can claim a First Bet Encore up to $800 with the BET99 Promo Code RW99! Just sign up with this sportsbook promo code and place a first bet of up to $800. If that bet loses, you'll be credited with bonus bets equal to your stake!

✅ BET99 Promo Code:RW99
🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus:First Bet Encore up to $800
📖 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800
📆 Last Verified:March 5, 2026

Disclaimer: 19+ | Play Responsibly. | Not available to persons in Ontario. | Terms and conditions apply.

How to Claim the BET99 Promo Code

Claiming the BET99 promo is an easy process, similar to other betting apps. Here's the process:

  1. Sign up for a new account with BET99
  2. Enter BET99 promo code RW99
  3. Make a deposit of at least $20
  4. Place your first cash wager up to $800
  5. If your first bet settles as a loss, you'll receive that same amount back in bonus bets

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

Bleacher Nation Promo Code ROTO: 50% Deposit Match Up To $250 (Mar. 5)
Bleacher Nation Promo Code ROTO: 50% Deposit Match Up To $250 (Mar. 5)
You can get a 50% deposit match up to $250 with the Bleacher Nation promo code ROTO. Learn more about the BN Fantasy promo code here.
Today
Best NBA Betting Promos: Betting Promos for the NBA (March 5)
Best NBA Betting Promos: Betting Promos for the NBA (March 5)
Get the best NBA betting promos and bonuses for all of the basketball action! Learn about exclusive NBA betting promo codes and how to claim them.
Today