BET99 Boosted Odds: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors (March 5, 2026)

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Toronto Raptors tonight at Target Center, and BET99 has boosted a three-leg same-game parlay to +525 (up from +460) featuring three of Minnesota's top contributors.

Here's a breakdown of why each pick has a strong case for tonight.

Best Timberwolves vs Raptors Picks

Anthony Edwards O37.5 PTS+AST+REB

Anthony Edwards has been on another planet this season. The Timberwolves' superstar is averaging a career-best 29.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game — a combined 38.6 across all three categories, putting the over line of 37.5 firmly within reach on most nights.

His most recent performance is a prime example of his dominance: just Tuesday, Edwards erupted for 41 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a 117-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, shooting 7-of-13 from three-point range. The All-Star has now become one of the most prolific scorers in the league, recently becoming only the seventh player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points before turning 25.

One note of caution: Edwards is listed as questionable tonight due to right foot maintenance. Timberwolves fans have been here before — he suited up in a similar situation against Memphis — but it's worth monitoring his status before wagering. If he plays, the talent is absolutely there to blow past this line.

Julius Randle 7+ Rebounds

Julius Randle has been a rebounding machine in a Timberwolves uniform, averaging 7.0 rebounds per game this season and racking up 15 double-doubles. Just Tuesday against Memphis, he posted 11 rebounds to go along with 23 points, showing he can still be a force on the glass even when his offensive production fluctuates.

The Toronto matchup is one Randle historically feasts in. Over his career in 24 games against the Raptors, he has averaged 10.7 rebounds, and across his last five matchups with Toronto specifically, he's averaged a staggering 10.4 boards per game. Tonight's line of 7+ looks very manageable given that track record.

Toronto has also struggled defensively this season, ranking among the weaker rebounding teams in the East — a recipe for Randle to cash in at the offensive glass and pad his totals on the defensive end.

Donte DiVincenzo 3+ Threes

One of the most underrated shooters in the league, Donte DiVincenzo has settled comfortably into his role as Minnesota's starting point guard this season, averaging nearly 3 three-pointers made per game. He's been on a heater since the All-Star break, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals over a four-game stretch — with the threes coming in bunches.

Against Memphis on Thursday he drained four three-pointers, and over his last three games he's hit 4.7 threes per game on strong shooting efficiency. He's also shown he can find his stroke regardless of the defensive scheme against him, having dropped 5 threes on both the Spurs and the Cavaliers earlier this season.

Toronto's perimeter defense has been a weakness all year, which bodes well for a shooter who has shown the ability to get hot in a hurry.

The Parlay at a Glance

Pick Line Boosted Odds Edwards PTS+AST+REB O37.5 — Randle Rebounds 7+ — DiVincenzo 3-Pointers 3+ — Combined (Boosted) — +525

Regular odds were +460. BET99 has boosted this parlay to +525 — exclusively available on BET99.

Tonight's boosted parlay at +525 is a great opportunity to put that first bet to work. A $100 wager would return $625 if all three legs hit.

