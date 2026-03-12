Get this boosted Spurs vs Nuggets parlay exclusively at BET99! And while you're here, sign up for the BET99 promo code RW99 to get a First Bet Encore up to $800.

One of tonight's marquee Western Conference matchups pits the surging San Antonio Spurs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena, and BET99 has boosted a three-leg same-game parlay to +550 (up from +475). The parlay features two Spurs and one Nuggets player, mixing an over, an under, and another under. Here's the breakdown on why each leg makes sense.

Best Bets for Spurs vs Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama O40 PTS+AST+REB

This is the headliner of the parlay, and for good reason. Wembanyama has been playing some of the most jaw-dropping basketball on the planet, averaging 23.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this season — a combined 37.4 across the three stat categories. While he sits just under the 40 threshold on average, his recent performances have absolutely blown past this line.

In his last two outings, Wemby posted 39 points and 11 rebounds in a 125-116 win over the Celtics, then followed that up with 38 points and 16 rebounds in a 121-106 demolition of the Pistons. Both totals cleared 40 combined by a massive margin. The Spurs are red hot — winners of 13 of their last 14 games — and Wembanyama is at the center of every victory.

Key caveat: Wembanyama is listed as questionable tonight due to right ankle soreness. This is an important piece of information to monitor before wagering — his availability will make or break this parlay. If he plays, however, his history against Denver is worth noting: the two teams have met in several memorable matchups this season and Wemby has been a force in each.

Stephon Castle U16.5 PTS

Castle is one of the most exciting young guards in the league and he has lived up to every ounce of his Rookie of the Year hype, averaging exactly 16.5 points per game this season — sitting right on this line. The under here is a sharp fade on a night when the scoring load in San Antonio will likely be distributed across multiple contributors.

Denver's defense, led by their length and physicality, has been much improved in recent weeks. Castle — despite his talent — still shows the kind of scoring inconsistency you'd expect from a second-year guard. He's had several games below 15 points this season and his free-throw shooting (72.3% on the year) means he can't always rely on the charity stripe to bail him out in tight games.

At the current line of 16.5, the under is a reasonable play given Castle's variance as a scorer and the difficulty of the Denver defensive matchup tonight.

Aaron Gordon U4.5 REB

This is the most compelling under on the board tonight. Gordon has been an injury-ravaged player this season for Denver, battling a right hamstring strain that caused him to miss significant stretches — including a 19-game absence earlier in the year and a second flare-up in January that kept him out until just last week.

On the season, Gordon averages 6.2 rebounds per game, well above this under line. But that number comes from a very limited sample of healthy games, and he is clearly still working his way back. In his return game after the most recent hamstring absence (against the Knicks on March 7), he managed just 3 rebounds in 21 minutes. His most recent game against the Thunder showed a bounceback, but his minutes are still being monitored carefully.

With the Spurs' frontcourt — anchored by Wembanyama — gobbling up glass at a dominant rate, and Gordon potentially on a minutes restriction, the U4.5 offers strong value.

The Parlay at a Glance

Pick Line Boosted Odds Wembanyama PTS+AST+REB O 40 — Castle Points U 16.5 — A. Gordon Rebounds U 4.5 — Combined (Boosted) — +550

Regular odds were +475. BET99 has boosted this parlay to +550 — exclusively available on BET99.

