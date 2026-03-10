BET99 Boosted Parlay: Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets (March 10, 2026)

Get this boosted Raptors vs Rockets parlay exclusively at BET99! And while you're here, sign up for the BET99 promo code RW99 to get a First Bet Encore up to $800.

Here's the case for each pick heading into tonight's matchup.

Best Raptors vs Rockets Picks

RJ Barrett O27.5 PTS+AST+REB

RJ Barrett has been one of the hottest players in the NBA over the past several weeks, and tonight's line of 27.5 combined points, assists, and rebounds looks beatable given his recent trajectory. The Toronto forward is averaging approximately 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season — a combined 27.6 across the three categories — putting him right on the borderline.

But the trending factor here is what Barrett has done lately. Over his last four games, he has been scorching, averaging 24.3 points per game on a remarkable 63.9 percent shooting from the field, with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game thrown in. In his most recent outing, he dropped 25 points to lead the Raptors, showcasing the kind of assertive offense that makes this over well within reach.

After missing 15 games earlier in the season with a knee injury, Barrett has clearly settled back into a rhythm and is playing with the confidence of a player who knows exactly what his role is. With the ball in his hands frequently in crunch situations, expect him to have every opportunity to cash this line tonight.

Brandon Ingram O20.5 PTS

Ingram's O20.5 points line looks like one of the more straightforward legs of this parlay. The veteran forward has been Toronto's most reliable offensive option all season long, averaging 21.7 points per game and leading the team in scoring in 20 of their games so far. He went off for 31 points in their most recent game against the Knicks and has averaged 22.4 points per game since the All-Star break.

Ingram's mid-range game is virtually unguardable when he's locked in, and with a wingspan of 7'3" that allows him to get his shot off over virtually any defender, he consistently finds ways to generate quality looks. On the season, he's shooting 47.0 percent from the field, and his free-throw drawing ability (82.2% from the line) means he can keep the points ticking over even on nights when his jumper isn't falling.

Worth noting: Ingram was listed as questionable heading into the Timberwolves game earlier in the week with a thumb issue but was cleared to play, showing his commitment to suiting up. He enters tonight healthy and in strong form.

Immanuel Quickley O2.5 Threes

Quickley's sharpshooting has been a defining feature of his 2025-26 season, and the over at 2.5 made three-pointers reflects just how real his threat from deep has become. On the season, he is averaging 2.6 made threes per game — with his rate climbing considerably in recent weeks.

Since the All-Star break, Quickley has been on an absolute tear, averaging 20.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 2.7 threes per game over his last seven games. He hit 5 three-pointers in a huge win over Milwaukee earlier this year, erupted for 7 threes in a jaw-dropping 40-point performance against the Warriors on January 20, and has now hit 3+ threes in multiple consecutive games heading into tonight.

His high-volume three-point attempts — often coming off ball screens and in catch-and-shoot situations alongside Ingram and Barnes — give him plenty of looks to clear this number. At 39.1% from three on the season, the efficiency is there to back up the volume.

The Parlay at a Glance

Pick Line Boosted Odds Barrett PTS+AST+REB O27.5 — Ingram Points O20.5 — Quickley 3-Pointers O2.5 — Combined (Boosted) — +640

Regular odds were +550. BET99 has boosted this parlay to +640

Tonight's boosted parlay at +525 is a great opportunity to put that first bet to work. A $100 wager would return $625 if all three legs hit.

