BET99 Boosting Olympics Hockey Final! Canada's Best Price for McDavid Goal + CAN ML +350

Best Bets for Team Canada in the Olympic Hockey Final

Canada to Win Gold

Team Canada has the deepest roster, the best point-per-game player on earth in McDavid, and they've now shown they can win ugly when their backs are against the wall. Even without Sidney Crosby (or with a limited Crosby), they're the pick. Their implied probability sits around 55%.

Connor McDavid Anytime Goal Scorer

McDavid has 13 points in the tournament but only 2 goals. He's been primarily a playmaker, but in gold medal games, he elevates. He had a goal in the 4 Nations final too. At plus money, this is great value — he's the best player in the world and will be motivated to put a stamp on his first Olympics.

Over 5.5 Total Goals in the Gold Medal Game

Canada has an elite offensive rosters top to bottom, and it's likely to be a competitive final. Canada has been involved in high-scoring games all tournament (10-2 vs France, OT thrillers with Czechia and Finland). If Crosby returns and McDavid plays at his current level, both goaltenders will be tested heavily. The over has real value here.

What Canada Is Playing For

Canada is just one win away from its 10th Olympic gold medal in men's hockey. It would be their first since 2014 in Sochi — the last time NHL players were allowed to compete.

This is also deeply personal: the 4 Nations Face-Off title earlier this season proved Canada is the best team in the world right now with NHL players in the fold, and this is the chance to cement that on the Olympic stage. A Canada–USA gold medal final has been the dream scenario from the start, and it's almost certainly what Sunday delivers.

The Road to the Final

Team Canada was dominant in the round robin, going 3-0-0 and outscoring opponents badly. They beat Czechia 4-3 in a dramatic overtime quarterfinal — Mitch Marner scored the winning overtime goal to send Canada to the final four, and then came back from 2-0 down against defending champion Finland.

Goals from Reinhart, Theodore, and MacKinnon sent Canada to the gold medal game after it looked like they were down and out, with MacKinnon's power play goal coming with just 35.2 seconds left in the game. Two straight gut-check comebacks. This team has character.

Key Injury: Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby was scratched from Canada's lineup with a lower-body injury ahead of the semifinal against Finland. His status for Sunday's gold medal game is unknown. He's Canada's captain and arguably the greatest big-game player in hockey history. His absence creates a massive storyline heading into the final — if he can go, Canada becomes even more dangerous.

Disclaimer: 19+ | Play Responsibly. | Not available to persons in Ontario. | Terms and conditions apply.

