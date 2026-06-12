BET99 Is Boosting Canada to Win Every World Cup Game!

Bet99 is boosting Team Canada to win every game for its 2026 World Cup group stage! Sign up with BET99 promo code RW99 to claim!

BET99 is offering Canadian bettors a boosted Canada to Win price on every single 2026 World Cup group stage match, making this the most sustained betting value available on the Canadian men's national team all tournament long.

With Canada playing all three group stage games on home soil in Toronto and Vancouver, you are getting an enhanced number on the home side in front of a home crowd in every fixture. Here's the full case for backing Canada to make a statement run through Group B with one of Canada's top sports betting apps.

Canada's Group B Schedule and the Case for Three Wins

Canada's path through Group B is the following:

Date Match Venue Matchup June 12 Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina BMO Field, Toronto Group Opener June 18 Canada vs. Qatar BC Place, Vancouver Winnable June 24 Switzerland vs. Canada BC Place, Vancouver Group Decider

Sportsbooks price Canada at -575 to advance from the group. All three group stage matches are being played in Canada. This is the most favorable home-tournament setup any Canadian team has ever had, and BET99 is giving you an enhanced price on the win market for every match.

Game 1: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 12, Toronto)

Canada opens the tournament as short favorites. The standard moneyline sits around -125 to -130 for Canada to win; BET99's boost jumps that to +200, the single best price available in the market. Bosnia are a resilient team — they beat Italy on penalties in qualifying — but they arrive having scored just one goal across two pre-tournament warm-ups and carrying five consecutive draws in all competitions. Their 40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko remains their primary creative threat, and a side this dependent on a single aging focal point is not built to chase games against a quick Canadian counterattack.

Canada's own structure is built for exactly this matchup. Jesse Marsch's 4-4-2 high-press pins opponents in their own half, creates turnovers in dangerous areas, and feeds quick transitions through wide channels to Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. With BMO Field sold out and the loudest Canadian soccer crowd in history behind the hosts, this is as favorable a setting as the Reds have ever had.

Game 2: Canada vs. Qatar (June 18, Vancouver)

Qatar return to the World Cup after a difficult 2022 campaign on home soil, where they became the first host nation to exit in the group stage. They've rebuilt modestly since, but remain the lowest-ranked non-host in Group B. Canada's physical, pressing game is perfectly designed to exploit the technical and transitional vulnerabilities that plagued Qatar in 2022.

By the time this fixture arrives, Canada may already be through or need a win to clinch. Either way, the motivation is clear: a home crowd in Vancouver, a beatable opponent, and a Jonathan David who should be fully into his tournament rhythm by matchday two. If Davies has returned from injury by this point, Canada's left flank becomes one of the most dangerous attacking corridors in the tournament. The boosted Canada to Win price on this fixture offers among the best value of the three, given how significant a gap in quality separates the two sides.

Game 3: Switzerland vs. Canada (June 24, Vancouver)

Switzerland are the stiffest test in Group B. Ranked 17th in the world — ahead of Canada at 27th — they are an organized, tactically disciplined side that rarely makes mistakes and can punish opponents on the break through Granit Xhaka's midfield control and Xherdan Shaqiri's experience. Their recent World Cup record includes a quarterfinal run in 2022, and they should be comfortable advancing regardless of how their first two matches go.

Canada are likely to arrive at this fixture already qualified or needing a single point. The psychological dynamic matters. Switzerland may have incentive to rotate or manage load; Canada will be playing with full tournament energy in Vancouver, a city that has been building toward this moment for years. The tactical case for Canada is real — their press limits Switzerland's preferred buildup tempo, and David's movement in behind is a consistent threat against the Swiss high defensive line.

This is the toughest of the three to back, but at a boosted number, Canada getting the win here — and potentially finishing first in Group B — is a compelling angle for a bettor who believes in the group home run.

Jonathan David: The Player Who Makes Canada's Odds Move

Any discussion of Canada's World Cup betting case starts and ends with Jonathan David. He is Canada's all-time leading scorer with 39 goals in 75 caps — and at 26 years old, this is the peak tournament of his international career. He arrives off a 31-goal club season with Lille, having now transitioned to Juventus, and DraftKings prices him as the clear favorite to be Canada's top scorer at +200.

David's profile as a goal-scorer is relevant to understanding why Canada's win odds are worth backing at enhanced prices: he is relentless inside the box, clinical on both feet, and capable of winning matches on his own in tight fixtures. In Canada's three group stage games, he will have three legitimate chances to deliver. When the odds on Canada winning are compressed by a boost, you're essentially buying exposure to David and company at a discount.

How to Claim BET99's Canada to Win Boost — Every Game

BET99's Canada to Win boost is available for all Group B fixtures as part of their ongoing 99ers Exclusive World Cup sportsbook promotions. Max wager is $99 per boost. Follow these steps to access the offer:

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: June 12, 2026

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