BetMGM is now taking pre-registration in Alberta. Sign up with BetMGM Alberta and learn more in our complete overview.

BetMGM Alberta is now open for pre-registration ahead of one of the most anticipated regulated iGaming launches in Canadian history on July 13.

Pre-register now with BetMGM Alberta through the links on this page to lock in your spot before launch day, and get a full picture of the brand at our dedicated BetMGM Alberta review.

BetMGM Alberta: Quick Facts

📅 BetMGM Alberta Launch Date: July 13 🔥 Top Feature: MGM Rewards 🎰 Casino Games: 9,500+ 🏈 Betting Markets: NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, CFL, Soccer, MMA, Golf, Tennis and More 📱 Mobile App: 4.8 (iOS/Apple) | 4.1 (Google/Android) 💰 Minimum First Deposit: $10

What is BetMGM?

BetMGM is a joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain, two of the most established names in global gaming. Having launched in Ontario in 2022 and now operating across more than 20 regulated US states, BetMGM has built a reputation as one of North America's most trusted online betting and casino brands, including being named Online Casino of the Year in 2025.

A single BetMGM account covers sportsbook, casino, and poker, giving Alberta players access to one of the most complete multi-product iGaming platforms available anywhere in Canada.

Is BetMGM Live in Alberta?

While BetMGM is not yet live in Alberta, pre-registration for BetMGM is open now ahead of the province's regulated iGaming market launch on July 13. BetMGM is confirmed on the AGLC Gaming Registrations list and is expected to be a Day 1 operator. Click any link on this page to register your account today ahead of July 13.

How the BetMGM Alberta Pre-Registration Process Works

The pre-registration process at BetMGM Alberta allows users to create accounts and get the jump on the launch date. Essentially, you're ready to start playing with BetMGM once Alberta's iGaming market opens on July 13, all you have to do is sign up and start wagering.

How to Sign Up for BetMGM Alberta

Click one of the links on this page to go directly to the BetMGM Alberta pre-registration page Tap Sign Up and enter your email address and create a password Provide your personal details including full legal name, date of birth, and mobile number Enter your home address and confirm your residency Accept BetMGM's Terms and Conditions to complete your registration Upload a government-issued photo ID and a proof of address document such as a utility bill or bank statement from the past three months to verify your account All set! Once July 13 hits you'll be able to start playing with BetMGM Alberta

Pros and Cons of BetMGM Alberta

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ✅ MGM Rewards integration ❌ No demo mode on the casino ✅ 9,500+ casino games at launch ❌ Withdrawal processing includes an internal review period before funds are released ✅ Full multi-product platform ❌ The large game library can be difficult to navigate ✅ Highly rated mobile app

Key Features at BetMGM Alberta

BetMGM enters Alberta with a clear set of differentiators that set it apart from the competition. Here are three worth knowing before you register.

MGM Rewards

BetMGM is one of the only operators entering Alberta with a loyalty program that connects online play to real-world rewards at scale. Every dollar wagered on BetMGM Alberta earns MGM Rewards points, redeemable at more than 50 MGM Resorts properties worldwide covering hotel stays, dining, and entertainment.

Multi-Product Single Account

A single BetMGM Alberta account gives players access to the full sportsbook, casino, and poker products without switching platforms, logging in separately, or managing multiple wallets. Funds deposited are available across all three products instantly, and the mobile app consolidates Sports, Casino, and Poker into one clean interface.

Same-Game Parlays

BetMGM Alberta's same-game parlay builder lets bettors combine multiple markets from a single game, whether that's moneyline, player props, or totals, into one ticket for a higher potential return. The feature is seamlessly integrated into the app and desktop, and live same-game parlays extend this to in-game wagering, making it a popular tool for NHL, NFL, and CFL fans in Alberta.

Does BetMGM Alberta Have a Casino?

Yes, BetMGM Alberta has a full online casino boasting more than 9,500 games including slots, live dealer, table games, jackpots and exclusives, making it one of the largest online casino libraries of any operator available on Day 1.

For a full breakdown of what's available, visit our Alberta online casinos hub.

Casino Games at BetMGM Alberta

Slots: Classic reels, Megaways, Cluster Pays, video slots, and progressive jackpots from providers including Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, IGT, Blueprint, Play'n GO, and Octoplay.

Classic reels, Megaways, Cluster Pays, video slots, and progressive jackpots from providers including Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, IGT, Blueprint, Play'n GO, and Octoplay. Live Dealer: Real-time blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and game shows via Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, including MGM Grand American Roulette streamed live from Las Vegas.

Real-time blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and game shows via Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, including MGM Grand American Roulette streamed live from Las Vegas. Table Games: Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, Dragon Tiger, and video poker.

Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, Dragon Tiger, and video poker. Jackpot Slots: Progressive titles with pots exceeding $1 million, including MGM Grand Millions, Age of the Golds Gold Trip, and Tiki Hut Megaways Jackpot Play.

Progressive titles with pots exceeding $1 million, including MGM Grand Millions, Age of the Golds Gold Trip, and Tiki Hut Megaways Jackpot Play. BetMGM Exclusives: Hollywood Hits branded slots (Friends, The Wizard of Oz, The Price Is Right), an exclusive Elvis Presley slot partnership, and platform originals including BetMGM Diamond Stepper.

Hollywood Hits branded slots (Friends, The Wizard of Oz, The Price Is Right), an exclusive Elvis Presley slot partnership, and platform originals including BetMGM Diamond Stepper. Variety Games: Slingo, scratch cards, and arcade-format titles including Aviator, Mines, and Plinko.

Does BetMGM Alberta Have a Sportsbook?

Yes, BetMGM Alberta has a full sportsbook launching on July 13, in fact, one of the leading sportsbooks in North America. Being live in Ontario and more than 20 states, BetMGM brings deep betting markets, live in-game wagering, same-game parlays, player props, and cash-out to Alberta bettors, all integrated with the casino product under one account.

Learn more about what's coming to the province at our Alberta sports betting hub.

Betting Markets at BetMGM Alberta

NHL: Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames coverage — moneylines, puck lines, totals, player props, same-game parlays, live betting, and Stanley Cup futures.

Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames coverage — moneylines, puck lines, totals, player props, same-game parlays, live betting, and Stanley Cup futures. CFL: Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders markets — spreads, moneylines, totals, player props, and live betting throughout the regular season and Grey Cup playoffs.

Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders markets — spreads, moneylines, totals, player props, and live betting throughout the regular season and Grey Cup playoffs. NFL: Extensive pre-game and live markets — alternate lines, player props, same-game parlays, futures, and Super Bowl odds.

Extensive pre-game and live markets — alternate lines, player props, same-game parlays, futures, and Super Bowl odds. MLB: Game lines, run totals, player props, live betting, and World Series futures.

Game lines, run totals, player props, live betting, and World Series futures. NBA: Full coverage including same-game parlays, player props, live markets, and championship futures.

Full coverage including same-game parlays, player props, live markets, and championship futures. Soccer: FIFA World Cup, MLS, Premier League, Champions League, and major international competitions.

FIFA World Cup, MLS, Premier League, Champions League, and major international competitions. Golf, MMA, Tennis and more: PGA Tour and major tournament markets, UFC fight cards, and Grand Slam tennis coverage. View all available markets at our Alberta betting apps hub.

BetMGM App Ratings

Apple App Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.8 / 5 Google Play Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.1 / 5

Deposits and Withdrawals at BetMGM Alberta

Deposits

All BetMGM Alberta transactions have a minimum deposit of $10. Deposits are credited instantly and BetMGM charges no deposit fees. Methods include:

Interac e-Transfer

Debit Card

PayPal

Apple Pay

MuchBetter

Online banking / bank transfer

BetMGM Gift Card

Withdrawals

All withdrawals use the same method as the original deposit and are subject to an internal review before funds are released. Post-review processing times by method:

Interac e-Transfer — within 8 hours (fastest)

PayPal and MuchBetter — within 24 hours

Visa — within 24 hours

Apple Pay — 1 to 3 business days

Online banking / bank transfer — 2 to 4 business days

Fastest BetMGM Alberta Withdrawal Time

Interac e-Transfer is the fastest withdrawal option at BetMGM Alberta, with most players receiving funds within 8 hours after the internal review clears. PayPal and MuchBetter are the next fastest at within 24 hours. Factor in the internal review window, which applies to all methods before payment processing begins.

Responsible Gambling at BetMGM Alberta

BetMGM Alberta takes responsible gambling seriously and provides players with a full range of tools to help manage their play safely. Deposit limits, loss limits, session time reminders, reality checks, and self-exclusion options are all accessible directly from account settings at any time. BetMGM is connected to Alberta's centralized self-exclusion register, automatically blocking access for any player who has self-excluded through the provincial system.

See BetMGM.com for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.