The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG1K gets new users up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days. Learn about the BetMGM bonus here.

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG1K is the highest-valued welcome offer among all legal sportsbooks, giving new users the chance to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the course of your first 10 days with the BetMGM bonus code.

That's right. You can earn up to $100 in bonus bets each day, with a maximum potential of $1,000 over your first 10 days. It's one of the best sportsbook promos out there because it combines downside protection with high potential. Let's get into the finer details of BetMGM Sportsbook and its welcome offer here.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

The BetMGM bonus code allows new users to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days with bonus code ROTOBG1K. Alternately, those in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can earn $150 in bonus bets by placing and winning a $10 first bet with bonus code ROTOSPORTSBG150.

✅ BetMGM Bonus Code: ROTOBG1K 🎁 BetMGM Welcome Bonus: Get Up To $1,000 in Bonus Bets Over Your First 10 Days 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, No Sweat Tokens Expire in 24 Hours 💵 Minimum Deposit: $10 📍 Legal States: AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

The BetMGM Bonus Code is ROTOBG1K. This claims the $1,000 welcome offer from BetMGM when you use ROTOBG1K at sign up.

Alternately, if you're in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can claim the Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win sign up offer with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTSBG150.

How to Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code

Click on one of our BET NOW links and go through the registration process. Enter information including your full name, physical address, email, phone number, date of birth and last 4 digits of your social security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code (ROTOBG1K or ROTOSPORTSBG150). Once your new account is created and verified, make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet up to $100, and if that bet loses, you'll receive the same amount back in bonus bets. Repeat this process for your first 10 days of betting with BetMGM!

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

New users only

Minimum deposit of $10

One No Sweat Token up to $100 rewarded each day for 10 days

No Sweat Token expires in 24 hours

Must use No Sweat Token to be eligible for bonus bets

Bonus bets awarded if bet loses

Bonus bets expire in 7 days

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable

The $150 offer is much simpler; just place a first bet of $10 and if that bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets, no matter the odds.

Why the BetMGM Promo Stands Out

Welcome offers from most sports betting apps give you bonus bets. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG1K has the potential to reward THE MOST. The $1,000 welcome offer from BetMGM is among the highest in the industry, and splitting bonus bets up among 10 days is a great way to space out your betting instead of one all-or-nothing wager.

BetMGM Sportsbook Review

When you're sizing up the top betting sites on the market, BetMGM consistently lands near the top—and for good reason. BetMGM brings the combined muscle of MGM Resorts and Entain to the table, creating a sportsbook with a great user experience.

Where Is BetMGM Legal?

BetMGM operates in 22 states with legal sports betting, PLUS Puerto Rico and Washington, DC. Here's the full list of where BetMGM can be found:

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and Washington, DC.

BetMGM Key Features

Parlay+ Builder

You can create same-game parlays across NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL with one of the smoothest interfaces around. Odds will adjust in real time as you add legs, and this feature has been said to have been cleaner than most competitors.

MGM Rewards Integration

Every dollar you wager earns tier credits and rewards redeemable at MGM properties nationwide. If you're already hitting Las Vegas or regional MGM casinos, this stacks value fast. Essentially, you can bet your way to comped rooms, dining credits, and entertainment access.

Edit My Bet

Made a mistake or want to adjust your parlay mid-game? BetMGM lets you cash out early or add legs to live bets—not every book offers this flexibility.

Lion's Boost

Daily odds boosts on popular markets, often featuring enhanced payouts on player props or game outcomes.

BetMGM Banking Options

Deposit Methods:

Debit/Credit Card

PayPal

Online Banking/ACH Transfer

Play+ Prepaid Card

VIP Preferred e-Check

Cash at Casino Cage

Apple Pay (iOS users)

Withdrawal Options:

PayPal (fastest—often same-day)

Online Banking/ACH - Play+ Prepaid Card

VIP Preferred e-Check

Cash at Casino Cage

Paper Check (slowest option)

BetMGM Pros and Cons

✅ Pros:

Extensive betting markets

Fast, reliable payouts

Strong live betting interface with real-time stats

MGM Rewards loyalty program adds genuine value

Excellent customer support

❌ Cons:

Bonus terms can be confusing for beginners

Occasional app lag during peak betting windows

Rewards program less useful if you're not near MGM properties

How to Sign up With BetMGM

The registration process at BetMGM takes about three minutes. You'll need a valid ID, SSN for tax reporting purposes, and a funding method. BetMGM accepts debit cards, bank transfers, PayPal (where available), and VIP Preferred e-checks. Once you're verified—usually instant but can take up to 24 hours—you're ready to bet. The app walks you through geolocation permissions, and you're off to the races.

Ready to get started? Use BetMGM promo code ROTOBG1K and lock in up to $1,000 back in bonus bets today.