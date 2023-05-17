BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim Your $1K First Bet Instantly

We're at the halfway point of the week, and what a night on the sports calendar it'll be. The NBA Eastern Conference Finals start tonight, as the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat. The NHL Playoffs have the night off, but all 30 MLB teams are in action from the afternoon until the evening.

Now is the best time to get started with one of the top sports betting apps in the marketplace. When you sign up today using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you'll get a first bet welcome offer, up to $1,000. Below, you will find all the steps you need to get started.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Receive A $1,000 First Bet Offer Today

Get signed up today with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to snag this first bet welcome offer, up to $1,000, using one of the best sports betting sites in the country.

Click on the "BET NOW" button linked below, and that will send you to the BetMGM new-user registration page. When you get there, you will be asked to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and your phone number. In addition, you will need to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN for identification purposes.

When all of your information is finally verified, you will receive this lucrative first bet welcome offer by entering ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field. In order to get started on one of the best PayPal betting sites, you'll need to make the minimum qualifying deposit of $10, and then place your first bet. It should be noted that depositing $1,000 will allow you to get the maximum offer on this deal.

Claim The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A First Bet Welcome Offer Up To $1,000

Upon creating your new account using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you'll have access to one of the top sportsbook promo codes. BetMGM is giving you the chance to make your first wager, up to $1,000, and capitalize on this great welcome offer.

If your first bet wins, you'll keep the money as you would on any regular wager. However, if that first bet loses, you'll get it back in the form of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

The bonus bets will be released in two different ways: If your first wager was below $50, you'll get it back as just one bonus. However, if your first bet was $50 or more, you'll get it back as five bonus bets equal to one-fifth the amount of your initial deposit. For instance, if you took full advantage of the $1,000 offer and lost your first wager, you would get five $200 bonus bets. And don't forget, those bonus bets on one of the best credit card betting sites will expire within seven days if you don't use them.

Activate Your First Bet Offer With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS This Week

Now's the time to finally activate this lucrative $1,000 first bet offer using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

You can use it on the NBA odds of Celtics-Heat Game 1 tonight or on the MLB odds of any of the games being played in the afternoon or evening. There are plenty of betting opportunities for run lines or MLB player props.

Get started on your sports betting journey with BetMGM today by using this $1,000 first bet offer.





This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.