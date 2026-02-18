BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBRP1500: Up To $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets (2/18)

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBRP1500 gets new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets PLUS $50 BetMGM Rewards. Learn about the BetMGM bonus here.

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBRP1500 is the highest-valued welcome offer among all legal sportsbooks, giving new users the chance to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

PLUS, the latest BetMGM sign up bonus also includes $50 in BetMGM Rewards points, just for signing up!

That's right. You're covered on your first wager up to $1,500, and you get reward points before you even place a bet. It's one of the more unique sportsbook promos out there because it combines downside protection with instant perks. Let's get into the finer details of BetMGM Sportsbook and its welcome offer here.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

The BetMGM bonus code allows new users to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets PLUS $50 BetMGM Rewards Points if your first bet loses with bonus code ROTOBRP1500. Alternately, those in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can earn $150 in bonus bets by placing and winning a $10 first bet with bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

✅ BetMGM Bonus Code: ROTOBRP1500 🎁 BetMGM Welcome Bonus: Get Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets If You Don't Win PLUS $50 BetMGM Rewards Points 📊 Terms & Conditions: $10 Minimum Bet, New Users Only 💵 Minimum Deposit: $10 📍 Legal States: AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

The BetMGM Bonus Code is ROTOBRP1500. This claims the $1,500 first bet offer from BetMGM when you use ROTOBRP1500 at sign up.

Alternately, if you're in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can claim the Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win sign up offer with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS.

How to Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code

Click on one of our BET NOW links and go through the registration process. Enter information including your full name, physical address, email, phone number, date of birth and last 4 digits of your social security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code (ROTOBRP1500 or ROTOSPORTS). Once your new account is created and verified, make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet and you will be credited up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses, PLUS you'll earn $50 BetMGM Rewards Points.

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

You must be a new user of legal sports betting age in a state where BetMGM operates in order to be eligible for this welcome offer. The BetMGM $1,500 promotion will reimburse your first bet up to $1,500 in bonus bets if that bet loses. If your first bet is less than $50 and loses, you'll receive a single bonus bet equal to your stake, plus you'll receive $50 in BetMGM Rewards Points. If your first bet is $50 or more, you'll receive that amount split into five separate bonus bets. Those bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and they must be used within seven (7) days of issuance or they will expire.

The $150 offer is much simpler; just place a first bet of $10 and if that bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets, no matter the odds.

Why the BetMGM Promo Stands Out

Welcome offers from most sports betting apps either give you bonus bets OR reward points. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBRP1500 does both. The $1,500 first bet offer is among the highest in the industry, and splitting refunds into five bonus bets gives you more shots to win it back instead of one all-or-nothing wager.

BetMGM Sportsbook Review

When you're sizing up the top betting sites on the market, BetMGM consistently lands near the top—and for good reason. BetMGM brings the combined muscle of MGM Resorts and Entain to the table, creating a sportsbook with a great user experience.

BetMGM Back Story: Casino Royalty Meets Betting Tech

BetMGM launched in 2018 as a joint venture (Roar Digital) between MGM Resorts International and UK-based Entain. The partnership paired MGM's iconic brand recognition and existing player database with Entain's battle-tested betting technology.

The partnership couldn't have had better timing as the Supreme Court struck down PASPA in May 2018, allowing states to legalize sports betting. While DraftKings and FanDuel built up customer bases through their daily fantasy sports operations, BetMGM brought decades of casino expertise and regulatory trust.

By 2021, BetMGM had captured roughly 25% market share in New Jersey through investments in exclusive odds boosts, celebrity partnerships, and the integration with MGM Rewards, their loyalty program spanning 20+ resort properties.

Where Is BetMGM Legal?

BetMGM Sportsbook operates in 22 states with legal sports betting, PLUS Puerto Rico and Washington, DC. Here's the full list of where BetMGM can be found:

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and Washington, DC.

BetMGM Key Features

Parlay+ Builder

You can create same-game parlays across NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL with one of the smoothest interfaces around. Odds will adjust in real time as you add legs, and this feature has been said to have been cleaner than most competitors.

MGM Rewards Integration

Every dollar you wager earns tier credits and rewards redeemable at MGM properties nationwide. If you're already hitting Las Vegas or regional MGM casinos, this stacks value fast. Essentially, you can bet your way to comped rooms, dining credits, and entertainment access.

Edit My Bet

Made a mistake or want to adjust your parlay mid-game? BetMGM lets you cash out early or add legs to live bets—not every book offers this flexibility.

Lion's Boost

Daily odds boosts on popular markets, often featuring enhanced payouts on player props or game outcomes.

BetMGM Banking Options

Deposit Methods:

Debit/Credit Card

PayPal

Online Banking/ACH Transfer

Play+ Prepaid Card

VIP Preferred e-Check

Cash at Casino Cage

Apple Pay (iOS users)

Withdrawal Options:

PayPal (fastest—often same-day)

Online Banking/ACH - Play+ Prepaid Card

VIP Preferred e-Check

Cash at Casino Cage

Paper Check (slowest option)

BetMGM Pros and Cons

✅ Pros:

Extensive betting markets

Fast, reliable payouts

Strong live betting interface with real-time stats

MGM Rewards loyalty program adds genuine value

Excellent customer support

❌ Cons:

Bonus terms can be confusing for beginners

Occasional app lag during peak betting windows

Rewards program less useful if you're not near MGM properties

How to Sign up With BetMGM

The registration process at BetMGM takes about three minutes. You'll need a valid ID, SSN for tax reporting purposes, and a funding method. BetMGM accepts debit cards, bank transfers, PayPal (where available), and VIP Preferred e-checks. Once you're verified—usually instant but can take up to 24 hours—you're ready to bet. The app walks you through geolocation permissions, and you're off to the races.

Ready to get started? Use BetMGM promo code ROTOBRP1500 and lock in up to $1,500 back in bonus bets today.