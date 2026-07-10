BetMGM Casino Alberta is now taking pre-registration, so sign up with BetMGM Casino Alberta and learn all about the brand today, simply use code ROTOCASON!

BetMGM Casino Alberta is now open for pre-registration as the province prepares for its regulated iGaming market launch on July 13. BetMGM Casino brings a library of 9,500+ games to Alberta players the most of any confirmed Day 1 casino operator.

Pre-register for BetMGM Casino through any link on this page to secure your account ahead of launch, and check out our dedicated BetMGM Casino Alberta hub for more.

BetMGM Casino Alberta: Quick Facts

📅 BetMGM Casino Alberta Launch Date: July 13 ✅ Sign Up Code: ROTOCASON 🎰 Slots: 3,000+ ♠️ Table Games: 145+ 💰 Jackpot Games: Yes, with pots exceeding $1 million 🦁 BetMGM Exclusive Games: Yes, Hollywood Hits, Elvis, BetMGM originals 💵 Minimum Deposit: $10

BetMGM Casino Alberta Review

BetMGM Casino is the online casino arm of BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Entain, and one of the most recognizable casino brands in regulated North American gambling markets.

Having launched in Ontario in April 2022 and named Online Casino of the Year in 2025, BetMGM Casino brings proven infrastructure, a 9,500+ game library, and the industry's only loyalty program that converts online casino play into real-world MGM Resorts credits.

Alberta players can explore more of what's coming to the province at our Alberta online casinos hub.

Is BetMGM Casino Live in Alberta?

No, BetMGM Casino is not yet live in Alberta, but pre-registration is open now ahead of the July 13 launch. BetMGM is expected to be among the first wave of operators live on launch day, so use any link on this page to register today and be ready to play from day one.

What is Pre-Registration at BetMGM Casino Alberta?

Pre-registration at BetMGM Casino Alberta simply means that you can use one of our PLAY NOW links on this page to register for a BetMGM Casino account ahead of the market's opening on July 13. Once launch day comes, you'll already have an account ready to go, and you can begin playing!

Games at BetMGM Casino Alberta

Slots

BetMGM Casino Alberta has 3,000+ slot titles, making it the deepest slots library of any confirmed Day 1 Alberta operator. The catalogue covers classic three-reel slots, modern video slots, Megaways engines, Cluster Pays mechanics, and drops-and-wins titles, sourced from a roster of providers including Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, IGT, Blueprint, Play'n GO, Novomatic, and Octoplay.

Jackpot Slots

BetMGM Casino's jackpot slots section features progressive prize pools that can exceed $1 million, with titles from the Ontario product expected to carry over to Alberta at launch. Notable jackpot titles include MGM Grand Millions ($560,000+ pot), Age of the Golds Gold Trip ($655,000+), Tiki Hut Megaways Jackpot Play ($382,000+), and Starlight Jackpots BetMGM ($286,000+). BetMGM also offers over two dozen exclusive jackpot titles not available at other operators.

Blackjack

BetMGM Casino Alberta offers 70+ blackjack variants, covering both RNG and live dealer formats. RNG options include standard blackjack, multi-hand blackjack, and side-bet variants. The live dealer section powered by Evolution Gaming adds real-time tables hosted by professional dealers, including speed blackjack, unlimited blackjack, and VIP table options for higher-stakes play.

Roulette

Alberta players have access to 70+ roulette variants at BetMGM Casino, spanning European Roulette Pro, American Roulette, and multi-wheel formats in both digital and live dealer versions. The live roulette section includes Evolution's Lightning Roulette and Immersive Roulette, alongside MGM Grand American Roulette — a live stream sourced directly from the floor of the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas and exclusive to BetMGM in Alberta.

Craps

BetMGM Casino Alberta offers craps in both digital RNG and live dealer formats. Live craps via Evolution Gaming brings the full table experience to the screen, with real-time dice rolls, all standard bet types, and a live dealer to manage the action. It is one of the more complete craps offerings among Alberta

Baccarat

BetMGM Casino Alberta is expected to carry 50+ baccarat games, covering standard baccarat, mini baccarat, and speed baccarat in RNG and live dealer formats. Evolution Gaming's live baccarat tables include Squeeze Baccarat and Lightning Baccarat, giving players high-production versions of the game alongside more straightforward table options.

Live Dealer

BetMGM Casino's live dealer suite runs 190+ tables across blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and game shows, powered by Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Tables are available around the clock in HD, with professional dealers and real-time interaction. Game show titles include Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, Lightning Storm, and BetMGM Speed Baccarat.

Poker

BetMGM Casino Alberta offers poker in both table game and live dealer formats. RNG options include Ultimate Texas Hold'em, Casino Hold'em, and Three Card Poker. Live dealer poker variants via Evolution Gaming add real-time versions of Texas Hold'em and Caribbean Stud. BetMGM also operates one of Canada's largest online poker networks alongside bwin and partypoker, with a dedicated poker product expected alongside the casino at launch.

BetMGM Exclusives

BetMGM Casino Alberta has one of the most developed exclusive game catalogues of any operator. The Hollywood Hits section features licensed slots based on major franchises including Friends, The Wizard of Oz, and The Price Is Right. An exclusive partnership for Elvis Presley-branded slot content adds further originals, alongside BetMGM-developed titles including MGM Grand Millions, BetMGM Diamond Stepper, and Starlight Jackpots BetMGM — none of which are available at competing Alberta casinos.

How to Sign Up for BetMGM Casino Alberta

Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this page to go to the BetMGM Casino Alberta pre-registration page Tap Sign Up and enter your email address and create a password Provide your personal details including full legal name, date of birth, and mobile number Enter your home address and confirm your residency Accept BetMGM Casino's Terms and Conditions to complete your registration Upload a government-issued photo ID and a proof of address document dated within the past three months to verify your account Make your first deposit BetMGM Casino Alberta requires a casino minimum deposit of C$10. On July 13, funds will be available and you can start playing.

Pros and Cons of BetMGM Casino Alberta

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ✅ 9,500+ casino games at launch ❌ No demo mode for games ✅ MGM Rewards integration ❌ Withdrawal times can sometimes take longer than other brands ✅ MGM Grand American Roulette exclusive to BetMGM ❌ Navigation can prove challenging at times ✅ Exclusive game catalogue

Deposits and Withdrawals at BetMGM Casino Alberta

Deposits

BetMGM Casino Alberta is expected to mirror the Ontario payment setup, with all transactions processed in Canadian dollars, a minimum deposit of $10 and no deposit fees. Expected deposit methods include:

Interac e-Transfer

Debit Card

PayPal

Apple Pay

MuchBetter

Online banking / bank transfer

BetMGM Gift Card

Withdrawals

All BetMGM Casino withdrawals use the same method as the original deposit and are subject to an internal review before funds are released. Post-review processing times by method:

Interac e-Transfer

PayPal

MuchBetter

Debit Card

Apple Pay

Online banking

Fastest BetMGM Casino Withdrawal Time

Interac e-Transfer is the fastest withdrawal option at BetMGM Casino, with most players receiving funds within 8 hours after the internal review has cleared. PayPal and MuchBetter are the next fastest at within 24 hours post-review. All withdrawals at BetMGM Casino are subject to the internal review, which could take up to 5 days, before payment processing begins.

For a full comparison of instant withdrawal casinos in Alberta, visit our dedicated guide.

Responsible Gambling at BetMGM Casino Alberta

BetMGM Casino is committed to providing a safe gaming environment for all Alberta players and supports a full suite of responsible gambling tools. Deposit limits, loss limits, session time reminders, reality checks, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion options are all available directly from account settings at any time. BetMGM Casino is integrated with Alberta's centralized self-exclusion register, automatically preventing platform access for any player who has self-excluded provincially.

See BetMGM.com for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.